Commentary: Mariners’ Eugenio Suárez deal at MLB trade deadline a home run

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Eugenio Suárez never left T-Mobile Park.

Not literally, of course. But nearly two years after he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suárez’s three-word slogan is lit in neon blue in a hallway connecting the Mariners’ home dugout and clubhouse. It hangs above a photo of catcher Cal Raleigh watching his drought-ending homer disappear into the night, three little words to live by:

GOOD VIBES ONLY

In the roughly 20 months since Suárez was disastrously dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks for reliever Carlos Vargas and backup catcher Seby Zavala, the vibes in that clubhouse have mirrored the Mariners’ mediocrity. Seattle missed the playoffs by a single game (again) in 2024, as scintillating starting pitching was offset by an atrocious offense. And through 109 games, the 2025 Mariners are alarmingly inconsistent, as evidenced by their series loss this week to the 48-63 Athletics.

Meanwhile, Suárez has become one of baseball’s best hitters, amassing 87 RBIs (tied with Raleigh for first in MLB) and 36 homers (fifth) while earning his second All-Star nod this summer.

Seattle (57-52) is 4-6 in its past 10 games despite seven of them coming against the A’s and Angels (53-56). It trails the unbelievably injured Astros (62-47) by five games in the AL West. It’s tied with the Texas Rangers, whom the Mariners host for a four-game series that started Thursday, for the final wild-card spot in a mouthwateringly winnable American League. Mariners hitters have produced just 25 runs in their past 10 games despite trading for first baseman Josh Naylor on July 24.

Which means, the maddening Mariners needed another bat … and a hitter who could bring the good vibes back.

So, yes: The Mariners hit a home run Wednesday night in reuniting with one of baseball’s best home-run hitters.

Even though doing so cost Seattle three prospects: first baseman Tyler Locklear, and right-handed relievers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos. Even though Suárez just turned 34 and will become a free agent this winter. Even though rookie third baseman Ben Williamson, a plus defender with precious little pop, will become acutely acquainted with the bench.

Even though, let’s face it: Suárez should still be a Mariner anyway.

That last line indirectly references Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, whose Suárez trade in 2023 may have been his worst in a decade of dealing.

But give Dipoto his due: In landing Suárez, Naylor and southpaw reliever Caleb Ferguson (who Seattle acquired from the Pirates earlier Wednesday), Dipoto put his team in position to contend.

Never mind that all three will be free agents when Seattle’s season officially ends.

Actually, the opposite. That fact reflects an organizational urgency this fan base deserves and has been desperate for.

“We still much prefer the idea, in the trade market, of investing in guys who have an opportunity to be with you moving forward,” Dipoto told the Times before Seattle started the second half. “But we’re also aware that there are any number of players whose contracts run out at the end of the year who fit our team particularly well. Whether they become available or not is another story, but we’re confident, with the support of ownership, with a really robust farm system and with the willingness to go out and make a trade and get uncomfortable.”

Honestly, the Mariners acquired Suárez (the best bat available) and Naylor (the second-best bat available) without getting that uncomfortable. An organization with one of baseball’s best farm systems held on to its top 10 prospects according to Baseball America, improving its present without fracturing its future.

Given the surprisingly comfortable cost, and Suárez’s proven success in Seattle, I can’t see how any Mariners fan would disapprove of this deal.

Yes, they could use another high-leverage reliever to pair with Andrés Muñoz and Matt Brash, after failing to acquire Twins closer Jhoan Duran (who was traded to the Phillies on Wednesday). But the Mariners enter August with a menacing lineup featuring Raleigh, Suárez, Naylor, Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford and more.

More meaningfully, they enter August with an opportunity.

An opportunity to chase down hobbled Houston for their first division title since 2001. An opportunity to reward a perpetually pained fan base with its second postseason trip in 24 years. An opportunity to rip the retractable roof off T-Mobile Park.

To go for it, finally. To bring some good vibes back.

For too long, this organization has been bit by its refusal to go for it fully. The Mariners are trade-deadline darlings, dealing for standout starter Luis Castillo in 2022 and left fielder Randy Arozarena in 2024.

But payroll limitations levied by a frugal ownership group have forced the Mariners to essentially sit out free agency. They’ve spent decades stranded on a desert island, refusing to buy a boat.

All fans wanted was for this team to truly try, to thrust its chips into the middle, to push for something more.

The Mariners did that Wednesday, which is refreshing. It shouldn’t have to be.

As for Suárez, when I said he never left T-Mobile Park, I’m not the only one. Before the All-Star Game in Atlanta, he told the Times: “Part of my heart is in Seattle.”

By first pitch Thursday, his bat should be here, too.