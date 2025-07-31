Grammy Award-winning blues legend Taj Mahal puts on show at the Bing

From staff reports

Living blues legend Taj Mahal is taking the stage at the historic Bing Crosby Theater.

Born in 1942, Mahal grew up in a musical environment and studied multiple instruments from a young age, but was also a committed farmer. He would eventually choose music over tractor life.

Since his self-titled debut in 1968, Mahal has released over two dozen albums and has won numerous Grammy awards – although his first wouldn’t come until 1997.

As a multi-instrumentalist who plays the guitar, piano, harmonica and more, Mahal incorporates an array of types of music into the blues. The list includes influences from Carribean, folk, reggae and jazz.

Mahal is known for songs like “Statesboro Blues,” “She Caught the Katy and Left Me a Mule to Ride,” “Don’t Leave Me Here” with Keb’ Mo‘ and more.

Mahal has worked with a wide array of artists, including the Rolling Stones, Mavis Staples, Jack Johnson and Kris Kristofferson.

Mahal will be playing at the Bing Crosby Theater at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets starting at $62.40 can be purchased through the venue website.