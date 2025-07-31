‘It’s just that chemistry’: The Ronaldos music duo have that something even a decade later

Ray Younker, left on bass, and Ron Criscione, on guitar, also known as the Ronaldos, play at Barrister Winery. The duo will play the Osprey Patio Concert series in the coming months. (Courtesy)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

When combined, the Ronaldos have nearly 100 years of experience within Spokane’s music scene, and the duo credits their continued success to “true musicianship” and a bond closer to that of brothers than friends.

The history between Ron Criscione, guitarist and vocalist, and Ray Younker, bassist and vocalist, stems back to the early 1980s. Criscione, who was a few years deep into his guitar career, was looking to do some recording and had singer Charlotte Carruthers do backing vocals. Criscione was still in need of a bassist, and Carruthers happened to be dating one in the form of Younker.

The two immediately felt the rare musical chemistry and played in a band together for a short while before going their own separate ways – for about 30 years. The two continued to play gigs around town for this span of time, but somehow managed to never run into each other.

“We were probably always playing at the same time, so we never saw each other,” Younker joked before Criscione added: “I think I saw you speeding on the freeway one time!”

Around 2015, Criscione was simply checking out guitars in a music store, and, oddly enough, Younker walked in the door. The two reconnected and just a few months later they were working out the kinks of a new duo.

For about six months, they operated without a name and would make one up before every show. It was actually a joking co-worker that suggested Criscione call the group “The Ronaldos,” but the two ran with it and the duo has been a local staple since.

From bars like ZOLA to venues like retirement homes, Criscione and Younker play consistently. Even over the COVID-19 pandemic, the two would put on neighborhood performances in Criscione’s driveway.

Criscione and Younker have formed a bond that almost seems destined to have happened. From that first studio session, the two clicked like perfect puzzle pieces awaiting a match.

“A lot of times you play music with whoever will hire you, and sometimes you despise the person, but you need the gig,” Younker said. “Ron and me? We’re brothers, man, I love this guy!”

In fact, the two often improvise set lists to the point that neither Criscione nor Younker know what song to play next, but when one of them chooses from their massive repertoire and plays just a note or two, they are back in sync. Sometimes they will take a request that the other may have never even played before, but they manage to figure it out anyways.

“We don’t play the same songs very often two nights running, but we always know what the next song is,” Younker said. “It’s just that chemistry. You can’t find that very often, and when you do find it, you grab hold of it, and you stick with it.”

The Ronaldos also offer a relatively unique musical pairing because of their chosen instruments. The two both sing, but Criscione plays acoustic guitar while Younker plays the electric bass.

Much of what they play, primarily classic rock from the 1960s and ’70s, was initially performed and recorded by full electric bands, like the Rolling Stones. As a duo, the two explore facets of a full band by each member switching between lead and rhythm. This is also why Younker plays the electric bass, so he can mimic the percussion and even lead guitars on a song.

After all this time, the two continue to appreciate how much Spokane simply seems to love live music.

Of course, they are also extremely grateful for each other, their partnership and their friendship. The two never wanted to “make it” in Los Angeles or sign a record deal. All they have ever asked for is the privilege of playing music, and when you have a bond like Criscione and Younker, there’s never a bad gig.

“There’s nothing that can compare,” Criscione said. “I’m going to play until I drop dead on stage.”