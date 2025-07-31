Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman headline this year’s Watershed Festival

From staff reports

Washington’s premier country music festival is back for yet another weekend of major acts and rising stars.

The Watershed Festival headliners this year include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman.

Aldean has long been a fixture in country-rock and is known for major hits like “You Make It Easy,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Burnin’ It Down,” “Big Green Tractor,” and more.

Bentley has also been a longtime staple in country, ever since his debut single “What Was I Thinkin’ ” in 2003. He released 12th studio album, “Broken Branches,” in June and holds hits like “Drunk on a Plane,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” “5-1-5-0,” and more.

Zimmerman is a more recent star but certainly a breakout one. In 2023, he released his debut record, “Religiously. The Album.” It features multi-platinum tracks such as “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Fall in Love,” “Where It Ends” and “Religiously.” His sophomore record, “Different Night Same Rodeo,” will be released Aug. 8.

Other major acts include Washington’s own Zach Top, Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard.

Top, born and raised in Sunnyside, Washington, is returning to Watershed for a second year in a row and after becoming one of the biggest artists in country music. With his neo-traditional sound and songs like “I Never Lie” and “Use Me,” Top has become an artist to watch ahead of his upcoming album, “Ain’t in It for My Health,” on Aug. 29.

Smith first went viral on TikTok in 2021 due to a clip of him performing the single “Wildfire.” He has continued the momentum with hits like “World on Fire,” “Fix What You Didn’t Break” and “Whiskey on You.”

Hubbard is well known for his time as a member of pop-country duo Florida Georgia Line as well as his more recent solo career. His recent hits include “Dancin’ in the Country,” “Back Then Right Now,” “5 Foot 9” and “Country Boy Do” with Nelly.

Other names taking to the famed Gorge Amphitheatre stage include Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke, Chase Matthew, Raelynn and many more.

An array of ticket options for this weekend’s festival can be found through the Watershed Fest website.