Lightning strafes region Wednesday; more thunderstorms coming

Thunderstorms brought isolated downpours, power outages and hundreds of lightning strikes on Wednesday evening, some of which sparked brush and house fires, and more storms are on the way, according to the National Weather Service Spokane.

“We were forecasting thunderstorms, but yesterday’s environment was pretty chaotic,” said Valerie Thaler, meteorologist at the weather service.

Rainfall was “very isolated,” with some spots, like the Spokane International Airport, receiving a trace amount and others, like the Nine Mile Falls area, getting three-quarters of an inch, according to Thaler.

Nearly 260 lightning strikes were recorded in Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Kootenai counties, Thaler said.

Some of those sparked small wildfires that were quickly extinguished, according to local fire officials. One house was also struck by lighting, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Thaler said she’s expecting more areas in northeast Washington and North Idaho to experience thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon and evening as opposed to the isolated storms Wednesday night. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

While the bulk of activity is expected Thursday, thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday as well, she said.

This story is developing