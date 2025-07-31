Spokane International adding daily flight to Orange County

Alaska Airlines will soon add year-round, daily service to Orange County, Calif., starting in January, according to news release from Spokane International Airport.

The daily service will begin on Jan. 7 from Spokane to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.

“This new route not only reflects a growing demand for nonstop service to the Los Angeles region, particularly Orange County – one of Spokane’s top underserved markets – but importantly creates more convenient nonstop and connection opportunities for our guests,” Kirsten Amrine, a vice president at Alaska Airlines, said in a news release.

The new daily flights will depart John Wayne Airport at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Spokane at 2:15 p.m. Out of the Lilac City, the flight departs at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Orange County at 7:16 p.m.

“We’re honored by Alaska Airlines’ support of this vision and additional investment in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene region,” Frank Miller, interim CEO of Spokane Airports, said in the release. “More than 400 Inland Northwest passengers travel per day each way between GEG and the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to supporting Alaska’s efforts to increase connectivity to this key market.”