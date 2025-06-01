Hundreds of people and pets turn out for Human Society event

Goose, a mixed breed dog up for adoption at the Spokane Humane Society, gives volunteers Colby Nootenboom, left, and Amber Reeder, center, the side-eye as they try to coax her from a wading pool to join the back of the Spokane Humane Society’s 22nd annual Parade of Paws Saturday with volunteer Josie Eriavec and Sherlock, another dog up for adoption, in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

There was a whole lot of sniffing going on Saturday as hundreds of dogs gathered for the Parade of Paws hosted by the Spokane Humane Society.

Dogs ranging from giant Great Danes to tiny teacup breeds sniffed and greeted each other as their owners gathered to raise money for the Humane Society. The Parade of Paws is one of two large fundraisers the animal rescue organization hosts each year.

The 22nd annual event was a bit of a homecoming for a 5-year-old yellow lab named Maverick, who was adopted from the Humane Society when he was 8 weeks old by retired KXLY sports director Bud Nameck. Nameck raised money for the walk, in which he has participated several times over the years.

“It’s just fun for him and something for my daughter and I to do together,” he said as Maverick stood by his side, calmly watching pets and people flow past. “It’s a good fundraiser for the Humane Society.”

Nameck said he brought Maverick because he knew he’d behave well even if he is sometimes talkative. “He’s the most vocal lab we’ve ever had,” he said. “He’s a good dog.”

Angie Villafana brought her Great Dane, Murphy, whom no one had to bend down to pet. She was a newcomer to the event, having been recruited by a friend. “It’s a nice day and I’m assuming he’ll have some fun meeting all the dogs and people,” she said. “He loves people.”

Tammy Frear is the friend who persuaded Villafana to come. She brought her 9-month-old Lab-Catahoula mix named Hugo and said it’s her first time back to the event after missing the past few years. “It’s been a while,” she said. “My dogs I had previously all got too old. He can handle all the excitement.”

Hugo seemed excited to be there and was doing well for a puppy.

“It’s good for the dog, and it’s good for us,” Frear said of the walk.

People who paid the registration fee could choose between a 1- or 2-mile route for the walk. Kiddie pools were set up to provide water for the dogs. Many people arrived early for the walk to check out the vendors on site while sipping coffee or lemonade.

The goal of the event was to raise $50,000 for the shelter, said Kristi Soto, director of marketing at the Humane Society. “I believe we’ve surpassed it,” she said as walkers were still on the walking trail.

About half the money raised during the event came from sponsors and community partners while the other half came from registration fees and additional fundraising that some participants did. Those who participated got a T-shirt, which some participants collect, Soto said. “There’s a different design and color every year,” she said.

The money raised will help support the shelter’s mission to adopt out pets. The shelter also provides veterinary services for low-income clients, including low -cost vaccines and spays or neuters. The Humane Society does accept pets surrendered by their owners but will work with owners to keep their pet if injury or illness is the issue forcing the surrender, Soto said.

Several of the shelter’s resident dogs participated in the walk, wearing signs that said “Adopt me.” One of them was a 5-year-old brindle mix called Dr. Pepper who has lived in the shelter for three years, Soto said. It’s been difficult to find him a family since he needs to be the only dog in the home, she said.

“That’s the only thing holding him back,” she said. “He’s a wonderful dog.”

Soto said the staff hoped that someone would see and fall in love with one of the shelter dogs and be willing to adopt them. “That’s our goal, to get them visibility,” she said.

More than 400 people had signed up for the walk as of Saturday morning, Soto said. “That’s more than last year, for sure, and the last few years,” she said. “We’re really grateful for the support. It means a lot to us when the community comes together.”