Randy Arozarena sends Mariners to another walkoff win over Minnesota Twins

By Shane Lantz Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Raleigh Time. J-Rod magic. RandyLand.

Seattle fans got a taste of all three on Sunday, as hot-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh, center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and left fielder Randy Arozarena gave the Mariners the spark they needed in a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park.

One inning after losing their grasp on a seemingly sure-bet victory when lockdown closer Andrés Muñoz blew the save on a sacrifice fly from Twins center fielder Harrison Bader in the top of the ninth, Rodríguez and Arozarena sent the crowd of 39,003 fans home happy.

Rodríguez led off the inning with a single, stole second, and took third on a wild throw down to second by Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers. Arozarena followed that with a single to center field to drive Rodríguez home for a 2-1 walk-off victory that clinched the series win, and set off a relieved celebration in the infield.

Despite the high pressure of the moment, Arozarena said that he felt calm and collected in the batter’s box against Twins reliever Griffin Jax. When he got a 96 mile per hour sinker on the inner part of the plate, he quickly took advantage.

“(I) was very quiet, and that at-bat was probably (my) quietest at-bat of today,” Arozarena said, translated by bench coach Manny Acta. “(I) didn’t feel any pressure or anything, … All the credit goes to Julio, that he was able to get on base leading off the inning and getting into scoring position, but that was probably the at-bat where (I) was most under control.”

With the win, Seattle avoided a fourth consecutive extra-inning game.

Before Arozarena’s game-winning hit, the Mariners offensive output came from its usual suspect, catcher Cal Raleigh, who seemingly every day is cementing his status as the best catcher in baseball.

Six and a half innings into a dreary offensive performance from the Mariners, who had just one hit and one walk against Twins starter Chris Paddack, Raleigh gave Seattle fans what they’ve come to expect in a season that puts him on pace for one of the best seasons from a catcher in MLB history, with a 362-foot homer to right field.

Even before his home run, fans in the stands chanted “MVP, MVP” each time Raleigh stepped to the plate. After he hit the ball into the right-field stands, the chants grew even louder.

“What he’s doing right now, it’s great.” Arozarena said through Acta. “Because he’s carrying our offense, pretty much.”

Raleigh’s latest knock, his 23rd of the year, gives him the most homers in baseball this season, ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s 22 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Raleigh hit 12 homers in May and 10 in March/April to become the first catcher in MLB history with 20 homers before the end of May.

It also gave Seattle some much-needed offense on a day where starter Luis Castillo, known as “The Rock,” threw six shutout innings, with four hits and two walks allowed on 97 pitches. After a bullpen-taxing stretch of three extra inning games in three days it was imperative on the Mariners to not waste Castillo’s solid outing.

Raleigh’s homer gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead heading into the ninth inning, before Bader’s sacrifice fly tied things up at 1-1.

Raleigh now has 116 homers in his MLB career, the second-most in franchise history through a player’s first five seasons behind only Ken Griffey Jr.’s 132, and ahead of both Alvin Davis (110) and Alex Rodriguez (106).

“Cal just continues to be red-hot,” manager Dan Wilson said. “What an incredible month, he just keeps swinging it. Starting a new month today, and continues.”

Aside from Raleigh, there wasn’t much else to speak of on offense for the Mariners for most of the game. Paddack retired the first nine Mariners hitters in order, until J.P. Crawford led off the fourth inning with a single. Rodríguez walked two batters later to put two aboard, but Seattle was unable to take advantage, as Paddack responded by retiring each of the next nine hitters.

Paddack went eight spectacular innings, allowing four hits and striking out 10. His only mistake was the seventh-inning curveball that Raleigh blasted into the seats.

“Cal is a tremendous player,” Castillo said through Acta. “It’s great to be a part of the group that is watching him do what he’s doing. (I) just wish that he continues to stay healthy and have a very long career, because it’s a lot of fun right now.”

Rowdy Tellez also had a seventh-inning single, and Crawford had a double in the eighth.

Eduard Bazardo pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Mariners, while Matt Brash escaped trouble in a harrowing eighth inning, which featured a leadoff single from pinch-hitter Brooks Lee and a two-out walk from Matt Wallner.

But an inning-ending strikeout from much-booed former Astro Carlos Correa ended the inning and brought the crowd to its feet.

Muñoz, who walked Kody Clemens and gave up a single to former Mariner Ty France in the ninth inning before Bader’s sacrifice fly scored Minnesota’s lone run in the ninth, got the win for Seattle.

Muñoz converted his first 12 saves of the season and is second in baseball with 17 saves on the season, has now blown two in a row after he surrendered a three-run lead in Friday’s game.

Only San Diego closer Robert Suarez, with 19, has more saves than Muñoz this season.

After he gave up the run, Muñoz struck out Lee to end the inning.

“Being able to get that last out was big,” Wilson said. “You know, the closer role is a tough one, and he is so good at it. Back on the horse today, and he’ll get back out there the next time.”

The victory keeps the Mariners in first place in the AL West over the Houston Astros by a half-game.