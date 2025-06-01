The Dirt: Church in Spokane planning $5.7 million upgrade

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

True Hope Church has submitted permits to the city of Spokane for a 19,000-square-foot expansion to its north Spokane location, almost doubling its size.

The church is located at 1316 N. Lincoln St.

The addition is planned to span two properties that consist of paved parking and a residential home.

True Hope purchased the two lots in 2017 for $2.57 million, according to Spokane County property records.

The additional space will almost entirely consist of an auditorium, which is planned to be two stories tall.

The second story will consist of balcony seating. The street-level floor will feature a 1,769-square-foot stage, a 678-square-foot chapel, and storage and mechanical storage.

Altogether, the addition will offer seating for more than 1,000 people, plans show.

Church officials hired Spokane-based ALSC Architects to design the project.

The addition is estimated to cost $5.68 million, according to plans.

Ferris to get health clinic

Officials of Spokane Public Schools submitted a remodel permit application to the city of Spokane to turn existing break room space at Ferris High School into a health clinic that is to be used by students and staff, building records show.

According to Ryan Lancaster, spokesman for Spokane Public Schools, the project is similar to those completed at Shadle Park, Rogers and North Central High Schools.

“Ferris is a very limited interior remodel project – around 880 square feet – that will include two exam rooms along with various support spaces,” Lancaster said.

CHAS Health will operate the Ferris clinic and offer medical and behavioral health services, as it does at the other high school clinics, he said.

According to a June news release for the opening of clinics at Shadle Park and North Central High Schools, funds to build the clinics were paid for through a partnership with the Annual Capital Project Funding, which draws on dollars from past bonds.

The city agreed to pay for about half the cost of the facilities. CHAS Health provides operational equipment and staffing, according to the release.

As at Rogers, Shadle Park and North Central, clinic hours will be 7:30 a.m.-to-5 p.m. year-round, except for federal holidays, Lancaster said.

Spokane-based MMEC Architecture & Interiors designed the project.

Spokane-based Garco Construction will build the clinic.

The estimated cost of the remodel is $250,000, according to the permit request.

If permits are issued in time and all goes according to plan, much of construction is planned to be completed this summer, Lancaster said.

Brewery planned in downtown Spokane

At a previous Subway location, a home brewer is planning to open Salt King Brewery, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 1422 W. Third Ave., the location is situated between a Pizza Hut and Spokandy Chocolatier.

Permits were submitted by Aaron Fernald, who owns Spokane Brewers Supply which he operates out of his home.

In November 2023, Fernald was working to open a one-barrel nano-brewhouse at another downtown location where hoped to also operate his brewery equipment supply store out of, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

This time around, he plans for Salt King to just be a brewery and taphouse, according to plans.

The previous Subway location is approximately 1,900 square feet, plans show.

Seating for roughly 40 people will comprise the dining area.

Spokane Valley-based Hoist designed the remodel project.

JBS Construction out Spokane Valley will build Salt King, plans show.