By Katie Kelton Bankrate.com

Whether you’re an experienced globetrotter or just entering your travel era, you can go even further with rewards from a travel credit card.

The annual fees for many travel cards – which can get pricey – might make you wonder if a travel credit card is worth it. However, earning points or miles towards flights and hotels, plus access to numerous other card benefits, could sway your decision.

We’ll explore the pros and cons of travel credit cards so you can find the right choice to fuel your next vacation.

Should I get a travel credit card?





Travel cards require some strategy to maximize their value. To decide whether a travel card is worth it for you, weigh the pros and cons carefully.

Pros

• Earn points or miles on travel purchases

• Travel benefits

• Flexible rewards redemptions

• Authorized user perks

• Welcome bonuses

Cons

• Potential high annual fees

• May be complicated to maximize value

• High credit score requirements

• Fluctuations in rewards value

• Potential high APRs

Pros of travel credit cards

From saving on trips to traveling in style, there’s a lot to love about travel credit cards. Here are some of the advantages of a travel card:

Earn points or miles on travel purchases. Travel credit cards let cardholders earn bonus points or miles on travel purchases like airfare, hotels, car rentals, trains, taxis and rideshares. These rewards are appealing and easy to maximize for frequent travelers.

Depending on the card, you could earn anywhere from 2X to 10X points or miles per dollar on travel-related purchases. You may have to book through your card issuer’s travel portal to earn the top rewards rates on airfare and hotels.

Once you have a stash of points or miles, you can put your rewards towards your next trip. Many people have traveled the world on credit card points. For instance, you might redeem your rewards for a business-class flight to the Maldives or a luxury hotel stay in Miami.

“I do my best to maximize every single dollar I spend,” says Genni Franklin, a travel blogger. She has 16 credit cards in her wallet.

“I’m strategic about which card I use for my everyday purchases so that I’m earning at least 2X on every purchase, but most of the time it’s at least 3X,” Franklin said. “This gives me the best bang for my buck for stuff that I was going to buy anyway.”

Travel benefits. Many travel cards include perks like airport lounge access or elite status through an airline or hotel loyalty program. These benefits can make long layovers and hotel stays more pleasant and help offset the card’s annual fee.

For example, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card offers complimentary access to Delta Sky Club lounges when flying Delta-operated or Delta-marketed flights. You’ll also get four annual guest passes. (Reserve card members will receive 15 visits per year to the Delta Sky Club.)

Other benefits include up to $85 for TSA PreCheck every four and a half years or $120 in credits for Global Entry (covered in our main guide), a first checked bag free on Delta flights (for up to nine travelers on the same reservation), a Delta companion certificate (available each year after card renewal; baggage charges and other restrictions apply) and more.

The card comes with an annual fee of $650. However, considering that the Delta Sky Club membership alone costs $695 per year, frequent Delta travelers might find it worth it to get this card.

Here are some other travel card perks to look for:

Priority pass restaurant credits: Many travelers overlook one of Priority Pass’s best perks: complimentary airport restaurant meals. A travel credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve includes this benefit, offering 3X points on restaurant and general travel purchases (after earning your $300 travel credit). Unlike lounge access, these credits work regardless of your airline or ticket class. At JFK’s Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, a family of four could enjoy $224 worth of meals for free before their flight. This benefit alone can offset 25-50% of a card’s annual fee for frequent travelers. Just present your Priority Pass membership when dining – no complicated redemption process required.

Automatic extended warranty protection: Electronics and travel gear are significant investments that can fail unexpectedly. An automatic extended warranty protection can ensure your purchases remain protected beyond the manufacturer’s coverage period, potentially saving you hundreds in repair or replacement costs. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card offers exceptional extended warranty protection, doubling the original manufacturer’s warranty on eligible purchases (up to one additional year). This benefit automatically covers electronics, appliances and other qualifying items purchased with the card, with a maximum protection of $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. Unlike some competitors, Chase’s coverage includes refurbished items and doesn’t require product registration. Claims can be filed within 120 days of the failure or damage. With straightforward claim processing and comprehensive terms, this protection makes the Sapphire Preferred particularly valuable for travelers purchasing gear, from luggage to cameras, before trips.

Hotel elite status (without the stay requirements): Hotel elite status delivers valuable perks like room upgrades, late checkout and bonus points – benefits that typically require 30+ annual stays to earn organically. Travel cards offer a shortcut: The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card offers a hefty $650 annual fee, granting you instant Platinum Elite status (normally requiring you 50 nights), while the more accessible Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card($95 annual fee) provides 15 Elite Night Credits annually plus Silver status as a stepping stone to Gold. Both cards include a valuable free anniversary night, making them smart options for travelers who want status benefits without meeting rigorous stay requirements. The Brilliant card maximizes luxury perks, while the Boundless offers a budget-friendly path to meaningful status.

Lost luggage reimbursement: More than 276,111 bags were mishandled by airline carriers in December 2024 alone, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. So, when airlines mishandle baggage, premium travel cards can provide crucial protection. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers robust coverage, reimbursing up to $3,000 per passenger for lost or damaged luggage and $500 for essential purchases during delays exceeding 6 hours. This benefit applies automatically when booking flights with the card, covering both domestic and international itineraries. Like similar programs, claims require documentation like airline reports and purchase receipts, but Capital One’s straightforward claims process makes it stand out. The card’s $395 annual fee is offset by a $300 annual travel credit and 10,000 bonus miles each account anniversary, making it a compelling option for travelers seeking comprehensive protections.

Flexible rewards redemptions

There’s more than one way to redeem your travel points or miles. Many of the best travel rewards cards allow you to transfer your points or miles to airline or hotel partners, often at a higher redemption value. You could save hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars using your points and miles for hotels, airfare and upgrades – far beyond what most cash back cards can give you.

Travel cards also tend to have issuer travel portals where you can use your points or miles to book travel. While these portals don’t always offer the best value, some do offer bonuses. Plus, they tend to be a straightforward way to redeem rewards.

“I believe that flexible and transferable travel rewards points are the best way to maximize my spending,” Franklin said. “There have been times when I’ll apply for a credit card because of other benefits, like airport lounge access, but it’s almost always a credit card that earns flexible and transferable travel rewards.”

Authorized user perks

Your travel partner doesn’t have to feel left out while you tap into your credit card’s travel benefits. Travel cards may extend benefits like airport lounge access to authorized users. Some cards don’t charge a fee for adding an authorized user, but others do.

If you want company on your next trip without the commitment of an authorized user, you might be able to earn an airline companion pass with your co-branded travel card. That means your friend or family member gets a free or discounted flight alongside your ticket purchase.

Welcome bonuses

One of the best ways to get yourself closer to a free flight or hotel stay is to apply for a new travel credit card and meet the requirements to earn the welcome bonus.

For example, The Platinum Card from American Express offers a welcome bonus of 80,000 points after you spend $8,000 within six months of account opening – worth $800 when redeemed for flights through American Express Travel. However, Bankrate’s points and miles valuations place Amex points at around 2.0 cents each on average when redeemed with high-value transfer partners. This type of redemption could boost the offer’s value to $1,600 in travel.

“I will never put myself in a situation where I apply for a new credit card without a plan to meet that minimum spend,” Franklin said. “I like to make sure that the points I will be earning can be easily redeemed for travel. That’s what I value most.”

Cons of travel credit cards

When comparing the pros and cons of travel credit cards, here are some risks you should consider before you apply:

High annual fees. Premium travel credit cards can come with hefty annual fees, like the Amex Platinum’s annual fee of $695. To get the full value out of a pricey travel rewards card, you’ll want to make good use of the benefits. But if you don’t travel often, it might be hard to get your money’s worth.

Luxury travel cards aren’t for everyone, and you could still reap the benefits of a travel card without a sky-high annual fee. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card – one of the best beginner travel rewards cards – has an annual fee of just $95 and comes with perks that outweigh the cost. There are even travel cards without annual fees, like the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

“I don’t put as much spending as I could on my Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, so I’m losing out on rewards value,” said Ariana Arghandewal, Bankrate contributor. “The card has a $550 annual fee and offers generous category bonuses that I’m not utilizing.

“However, I will keep it in my wallet for two reasons: Hilton Diamond status and the annual free weekend night award.”

Difficult to maximize value. Maximizing your travel rewards card can take research and strategy. Ensuring your rewards don’t expire and scouring through the terms and conditions to secure each benefit can feel like a full-time job, especially if you have more than one travel credit card.

If you don’t travel often, a travel card likely isn’t worth it. You won’t be able to take advantage of the benefits – like statement credits for hotel stays and airline fees – or earn bonus points or miles for travel purchases. And redeeming your rewards for cash back instead of travel usually means you’ll exchange those points for a lower value.

Franklin shared: “If I could go back in time with the information I have now, I would have approached it differently. I would have prioritized my efforts on more flexible and transferable travel rewards rather than sticking to cash back, hotel or airline credit cards.”

High credit score requirements. Most travel credit cards require a good to excellent credit score from 670 to 850. If you don’t have a credit score of at least 700 or any credit history at all, you’ll probably need to build your credit before applying for a travel card.

“Having more credit cards has only improved my credit score,” Franklin said. “My credit score with Experian is 848 and the highest is 850. I treat my credit cards like debit cards and always pay the statement off on time and in full.”

Fluctuations in rewards value. Many airlines and hotels regularly revamp their loyalty programs, so what you can get with your points and miles may change. Sometimes, these fluctuations can increase the value of your points and miles, but they can also decrease their value.

Stockpiling rewards until you earn enough for your dream vacation is one thing, but don’t sit on a huge rewards balance forever. By using them quickly, you can avoid future devaluations from airlines and hotels.

High APRs. Travel credit cards are only worth it if you can pay off your bill in full each month. Like most rewards cards, travel cards tend to have high annual percentage rates (APRs). Premium travel cards can have variable APRs of up to 30%, compared to the average credit card APR of about 20%.

Paying high interest rates on a balance will almost certainly outweigh the value of any travel rewards you earn. If you struggle to pay your balance every month, consider a card with a lower APR.

Should you get a travel credit card?





Before you apply for a travel credit card, consider these aspects of your lifestyle and finances:

• Spending habits: If you travel often and can earn rewards on travel-related category bonuses, you’ll get plenty of value from a travel card. But if you tend to spend money locally on dining and entertainment, or if you only put a few hundred dollars monthly on a card, a cash-back card might be a better option.

• Cheaper alternatives: Many cardholders love the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card for its luxury benefits. If you don’t use the perks, however, the $395 annual fee isn’t worth it (See rates and Fees). If a high annual fee isn’t in your budget, consider low- or no-annual-fee cards.

• Travel goals: Are you the type to visit faraway destinations and stay in luxury hotels, or do you prefer driving to a remote campsite for the weekend? Travel cards are ideal for aspirational travelers who can frequently tap into the card’s benefits and value on flights and hotels. Consider whether points, miles or alternative rewards like cash back could get you where you want to go.

In addition, here are a few questions that Franklin asks herself before applying for a new travel card: “How long has it been since I got a new credit card? Do I have a big purchase coming up? Are there any welcome bonuses that I can benefit from? Will this credit card earn me points that I can easily use for future travel?”

The bottom line

The best travel credit cards can get you to your next destination in style – as long as you’re able to maximize the rewards and benefits. But if you don’t travel often or are still building your credit score, another type of card might be a better fit.