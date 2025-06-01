This day in history: Kootenai Tribe’s declared war brings progress. Spokane city commissioner demands seat back that he lost in election

City commission candidate John C. Argall stood up during the first meeting of the new commission and demanded his old seat back, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 1, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Late in 1974, the Kootenai Tribe had “declared war” on the federal government.

Now the result was clear: victory!

Since the metaphorical war had been declared, the tribe had acquired “a road to a new 12.5 acre reservation, a tribal housing program, water and sewer system and a comprehensive planning program.”

“Most Kootenais agree that declaring war on the United States had been the only good thing to happen to their band since 1855,” said the Associated Press. “… There was no violence in the war. Mostly it just consisted of spectacular publicity.”

The only confrontation occurred when the tribe established toll stations on both sides of Bonners Ferry and asked motorists to pay a dime for crossing the tribe’s ancestral land. The Idaho State Police arrived in force to put a stop to it.

“The state police came with Mace and sawed-off shotguns,” said the tribe’s leader. “The closest thing we had to a weapon in our tribal office was a flyswatter.”

From 1925: The “election fraud” fight in City Hall reached a new height when losing city commission candidate John C. Argall stood up during the first meeting of the new commission and demanded his old seat back.

He had finished fourth in the race for city commissioner (the equivalent of the city council at the time), and he declared that the three men who defeated him had violated campaign contribution laws.

“I still dispute the right of the three I have named to sit as city commissioners,” said Argall.

The mayor responded to Argall’s demand by saying “the question is beyond me for a decision.” The new commission went ahead with its meeting.