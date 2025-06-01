Washington State signs international point guard Brunel Madzou

From staff reports

The Washington State men’s basketball team went overseas for its latest addition.

The Cougars announced the signing of point guard Brunel Madzou on Sunday, an international prospect by way of Finland and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Madzou, 20, listed at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds, last placed in the U20 EYBL – a development league in Europe – where he averaged 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Madzou joins guard Aaron Glass and walk-on Dio Blakely as WSU’s 2025 class recruiting class. The Cougars added four transfers this spring in Texas Tech wing Eemeli Yalaho, Boise State wing Emmanuel Ugbo, High Point forward Simon Hildebrandt and Morehead State guard Jerone Morton.

WSU’s roster looks complete. The Cougars also return forward ND Okafor, guard Tomas Thrastarson, wing Ri Vavers and guards Parker Gerrits and Kase Wynott.