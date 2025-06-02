Should government do more to solve problems? Poll results break 33-year record

By Brendan Rascius Charlotte Observer The Charlotte Observer

A record-high share of Americans want the government to do more to tackle the nation’s problems – but few think the political parties are up to the task, according to new polling.

In the latest SSRS poll conducted for CNN, 58% of respondents agreed with the statement “the government should do more to solve our country’s problems.”

This is the highest figure recorded in 33 years, with 1992 being the earliest year with data available.

Throughout most of the past three decades, less than half of Americans said they wanted the government to do more. A notable exception came in October 2001 – one month after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks – when 50% signaled they desired more government action. And, in August 2023, this figure stood at 51%.

By contrast, in the latest poll, 41% of respondents agreed with the statement “the government is trying to do too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses.”

This is down from 49% in August 2023, and it represents the lowest share recorded since October 2001.

The poll – which sampled 2,028 U.S. adults May 5-26 – also found that pluralities of Americans think that neither the Democrats nor Republicans are equipped to address the country’s problems.

When asked which party “can get things done,” 44% said neither, while 36% selected the Republican Party and just 19% selected the Democratic Party.

Similarly, 42% of respondents said that neither party is “the party of change,” while 32% chose Republicans and 25% chose Democrats.

When asked which party has strong leaders 43% said neither party. Meanwhile, 40% chose the Republican Party and just 16% chose the Democratic Party.

In contrast, 34% said the Democratic Party is “the party of the middle class.” Thirty-two percent selected the Republican Party, and 33% said neither.

A plurality, 41%, also said the Republican Party is “the party of extremism,” while 30% selected the Democratic Party and 27% said neither party.

Other findings





The poll – which has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points – also found a growing divide in how the two major parties are perceived.

The vast majority of respondents, 81%, agreed with the statement “there are important differences between Republicans and Democrats.” This is up from 72% in 2023.

In contrast, just 18% agreed with the statement “the two parties are pretty much the same,” which is down from 28% in 2023.

Further, a growing share signaled they have a positive view of multiculturalism in America.

Seventy-two percent said “having an increasing number of people of many different races, ethnic groups, and nationalities in the U.S.” is mostly enriching. This is up from 66% in September.

By comparison, 27% said multiculturalism is mostly threatening – down from 33% in 2024.

Lastly, a record share of respondents, 36%, signaled they believe abortion should be “legal under any circumstances.” This is the highest such figure recorded since 1975, the earliest year with data available.

Meanwhile, the largest share, 50%, said abortion should be “legal under certain circumstances,” and 12% said it should be “illegal in all circumstances.”