Spokane to pay $400,000 to woman raped by former officer in 2019

Spokane has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit from a second woman who was raped by a Spokane Police Department officer in her own home while he was responding to a domestic violence call.

Former office Nathan Nash was convicted of raping the now-28-year-old woman in 2022, as well as another woman, Tatyanna Presnell, who came out publicly during the trial. The city authorized a $300,000 settlement with Presnell in 2024.

In both cases, Nash sexually assaulted the women in their homes in uniform while ostensibly responding to recent assault cases.

The woman who on Monday received a $400,000 settlement, who doesn’t want to be publicly identified, told the jury Nash was looking at a bruise on her leg when he began touching her inappropriately. He then pushed her onto the couch and raped her. He was convicted of second-degree rape with aggravating circumstances for violating the trust she had in him as a law enforcement officer.

Nash is currently serving a 14-year sentence.

Both women sued the city, accusing the municipality of not taking sufficient steps to prevent their assaults and track its officers’ whereabouts and activities.

There were numerous concerns about Nash’s response to domestic violence situations documented by the police department, according to documents obtained at the time by The Spokesman-Review. Nash also developed a “common practice” of giving out his personal phone number to crime victims, investigators said.