Spokane County Sheriff’s Department unveils its latest gadget: a $3.4 million helicopter

Pilot Dave Valenti of the Spokane Sheriff’s office and Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney are seen through the front windows of the sheriff department’s new helicopter as it takes flight after it was commissioned for service Wednesday at Felts Field. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

By Bonny Matejowsky The Spokesman-Review

Right after taking the stand to kick off the event, Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney had no choice but to wait as the chopping blades of a nearby helicopter filled the West Hangar with noise similar to a large kitchen mixer.

After almost a minute of cacophonous helicopter blades serenading the crowd, the chopper finally landed.

Kuney is just one of the Spokane County officials, state leaders and aircraft enthusiasts who gathered at Felts Field Wednesday afternoon to watch the unveiling of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department’s latest aerial addition – a $3.4 million Bell 505 helicopter.

This sleek white and forest green chopper is replacing two 55-year-old helicopters retired from the force because of their age and continual maintenance needs.

“Its advanced technology will improve our ability to combat rising auto thefts and conduct safer operations, including searches for missing children, Alzheimer’s patients and outdoor recreationists,” Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said.

Besides being safer and reducing maintenance costs, the helicopter is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as a live-streamed video feed and thermal imaging cameras.

“It’s unbelievable how clear of an image they can get if they wanted to do surveillance over somebody that was a really bad guy,” said John Preston, a retired LAPD officer who helped create the regional helicopter unit. “They could fly over at 7,000 feet and read the license plate.”

The helicopter’s funding was sourced through local, state and federal sources, as well as through the sale of an older aircraft. These include a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, a $200,000 state grant for thermal imaging cameras and $1.6 million from Spokane County.

The event also honored the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit’s 20th anniversary. The sheriff’s office created the unit in 2005, which to this day serves as the only local law enforcement aviation unit in Eastern Washington. The team is composed of highly experienced volunteer pilots available around the clock for emergency calls.

“They’re an eye in the sky,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said. “It’s always nice when you’re in a serious situation to know that you have somebody over watching you that can tell people on the ground what’s going on and what’s there.”

Two flight crews from the unit were dispatched Wednesday morning to search for Travis Decker, the Wenatchee father suspected of kidnapping and killing his three daughters. In cases like this, helicopters allow teams to search wooded areas using thermal imaging technology without putting officers in immediate danger.

“This is a force multiplier and it’s also a de-escalation tool,” Ellis said. “It allows us to be able to find the suspect and be able to engage him on our terms, and hopefully that makes it safe for everybody.”