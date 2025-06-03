‘We’re both in pretty unique situations.’ Following Warriors workout, Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard reflects on ‘exciting’ time with older brother

It would be an understatement to say Andrew and Ryan Nembhard are keeping a busy calendar these days.

This week’s schedule of events began Tuesday, when younger brother Ryan took part in a pre-NBA draft workout with the Golden State Warriors, who hosted Gonzaga’s record-setting point guard along with two other NBA prospects, Duke’s Sion James and Appalachian State’s CJ Huntley.

The Nembhard family’s attention will shift back to older brother Andrew on Thursday, when the third-year Indiana Pacer makes his NBA Finals debut against former Gonzaga teammate Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 at Paycom Center .

“It’s a super exciting time,” Nembhard said during a call with media members following Tuesday’s workout with Golden State. “Obviously, we’re both in pretty unique situations that don’t happen to a lot of people in your lifetime, so it’s special to talk to him all the time, just about life and stuff. I’m excited for him. I think (the Pacers) got a real chance, and I’m also excited for my process. It’s been fun so far.”

Nembhard dished out a school-record 344 assists while leading the country in that category during a sensational senior season with the Zags. It’s possible the point guard’s most impressive game took place March 1 at Golden State’s Chase Center, where Nembhard matched Gonzaga’s single-game record by totaling 16 assists in a 95-75 win over San Francisco that boosted the Zags’ NCAA Tournament resume.

Tuesday’s workout took place at an adjoining practice gym, but Nembhard felt at ease returning to a place where he has so much success as a college player, also totaling 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in an 86-68 win over the Dons the year prior.

“Good to be back at San Fran. I always liked playing in San Fran,” Nembhard said. “I don’t think I’ve ever lost out here, so, it’s been fun.”

Mock drafts and analysts who cover the sport haven’t come to a consensus regarding Nembhard as an NBA prospect. The point guard has appeared as a mid- to late-second-round pick in some mocks while others haven’t included the Gonzaga product at all.

Nembhard’s passing ability sets him apart from most if not all prospects in the draft, but draft experts have raised questions about his size and defensive ceiling. Andrew Nembhard stands roughly 4 inches taller than his brother and has recently garnered praise for his defensive activity, particularly after coming up with six steals and applying pressure on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I feel like people doubt it, just because I’m a smaller guy,” Nembhard said, “but I feel like there’s a lot of guys in the league that are small and make it tough on these bigger guys to put the ball on the deck and then make play. So I’m just trying to be physical, do the little things as well as be a leader.”

The Warriors have a single draft pick this year, in the second round at No. 41 overall. That’s slightly higher than where most mock drafts have the Gonzaga point guard going later this month. Last week, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Nembhard going No. 49 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony recently moved Nembhard up 26 spots, to No. 62, on his draft board.

“I played at a college that has a lot of lineage and a lot of legacy,” Nembhard said. “It would be special to come here. I know what they’ve done. I watched my whole life growing up as a kid. They still got Steph (Curry) and all those great guys here, so it’d be great to come in and provide any impact I could, whatever way they need me. Play hard, play the defensive side of the ball. It would be special to be in this type of organization.”

The good news for Nembhard is the point guard seems to be trending in a positive direction after solid showings at the G League Elite Camp and NBA draft combine last month at Chicago. At those events, he was able to showcase his playmaking ability in live scrimmage scenarios, totaling 15 assists over two games at the G League Camp before totaling 14 assists in two scrimmages at the draft combine.“I think just my understanding of the game, feel for the game, my experience in big games and my experience playing read-and-react basketball is huge,” Nembhard said. “Obviously the league is more read and react instead of sets. So, to be able to come in and play with new guys from workout to workout, being able to make reads and put guys in positions where we can succeed, I think that has been a huge advantage.”

It’s unclear what other teams Nembhard has already worked out for, or still plans to. At the time of the draft combine, the point guard told the Toronto Star he had one other workout scheduled, with the Atlanta Hawks.

Gregg works out for hometown Blazers

Ben Gregg lived out a childhood dream by playing five seasons at Gonzaga.

The Oregon native got a small taste of another during his fourth predraft workout on Tuesday.

While Nembhard was showing off his skills for the Warriors, Gregg was back in his home state working out for the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA team he supported while growing up in nearby Clackamas.

“It was cool being back home and being able to play in this building,” Gregg said. “It was weird staying in the hotel last night and not in my own bed, but it was a fun experience for me.”

Gregg, who grew up attending games at the Moda Center and playing multiple at the downtown Portland venue while at Gonzaga – one at the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy and two more in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – described Tuesday’s experience as “surreal.”

“Growing up going to all these Blazer games, being a big fan of Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, all the older guys people might have forgot about, I was just big fans of,” Gregg said. “So it was very surreal for me and tried to make the most of it.”

The forward who started 39 of 70 games for Mark Few’s team the last few years said he hopes to show teams he can shoot 3-pointers at a high percentage. Gregg’s 3-point percentage stayed at 37.7% during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before dipping to a 27.1% last year.

“I think my numbers, I struggled last year,” Gregg said. “My 3-point numbers were a little down last year, so I just wanted to prove I can still shoot the ball, just kind of an off year for me and I did a good job of that today.”