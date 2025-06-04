From Ethiopia to Mead High School, Franklin Zealand has sprinted toward his life

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Zealand Franklin’s earliest memory is bleak.

He lived in an orphanage in Ethiopia and remembers sitting on a low wall.

“A guy sat next to me and put out a cigarette on my leg,” he said. “It left a scar. When my parents came to adopt me, I couldn’t speak English, so I mimed what happened.”

His memories after being adopted at age 3 are bright.

“I ate so much food! All we had at the orphanage was a pot of stew for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” Franklin said. “I picked up the language quickly because I was always talking to people.”

That innate friendliness became his hallmark at Mead High School.

“I go down the halls and give people high fives,” he said. “It’s the people, not the building that make the school.”

His jovial attitude boosts the spirits of students and staff alike.

“He’s very welcoming,” said counselor Jody Harkness. “He goes out of his way to meet a new face. He probably knew the names of more students and staff his freshman year than I did!”

Franklin also assumed leadership roles.

“As the (Associated Student Body) president, he effortlessly connects with staff and students, fostering a sense of unity and school spirit,” Harkness said. “His resilience and optimism inspire those around him. He always chooses to see the good in the world. He just sees life through a different set of lenses.”

A natural athlete, Franklin quickly found his footing on the track team.

“While he thrives as a leader on campus, his true passion lies on the track, where his dedication and speed set him apart,” Harkness said. “With his unwavering work ethic and natural talent, Zealand is poised to compete at the next level.”

His passion for speed started early.

“When I was little, I was always running,” he said. “Running fast is fun for me.”

No one knows that better than track coach James Lehr.

“He’s a great athlete – one of the best I’ve had,” Lehr said. “The same is true for his character.”

Franklin competed in the state track meet as a freshman and a sophomore, but an injury sidelined him during his junior year.

“He still went to state to support his team,” Lehr said.

The setback was difficult for the teen, but choosing to show up for his teammates was easy. In addition to cheering from the sidelines at state, he attended regular practices.

“I liked seeing other people’s successes,” he said. “I really stepped into a leadership role because when I got hurt, I learned a lot of lessons about life. I kept positive – there’s more to life than sports.”

Franklin hopes to continue running next year at Eastern Washington University.

`“I want to push myself to the next level and see how fast I can go,” he said. “I’ve learned discipline, balance and hard work.”

He plans to pursue business and communications at EWU. His dream job? A sports broadcaster. It’s a career that combines his two loves – talking and sports.

His coach is confident in Franklin’s future successes.

“He will do great things in the world,” Lehr said.

For Franklin, great things start small.

“I want to make someone smile every day. I want to be a light for others,” he said. “I just want to make the world a more positive place, and that starts with being positive yourself.”