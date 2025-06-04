Hot sunny weather greets weekend graduations

From staff reports

This weekend is lining up to be a hot one.

Good thing all those high school seniors in caps and gowns will be indoors for the pomp and circumstance.

The National Weather Service is forecasting dry weather with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Friday.

On Saturday, the highs are expected to reach a sunny 89 degrees.

Temperatures will breach 90 amid clear skies on Sunday and Monday.

Graduation parties appear to be safe from rain and wind as a high-pressure system parks over the Spokane region and delivers what the weather service said could be a chance for record hot temperatures.

Some areas of central Washington and Lewiston could top 100 degrees.

The weekend is busy with area high school graduations.