Lumen High School: For Lizzy Abwe learning and motherhood go hand-in-hand

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Lizzy Abwe doesn’t remember much about her early childhood in Tanzania. The memories she does have about school life are bleak.

“We weren’t really getting the education we needed,” she said. “If we were late, we got flogged. If we didn’t wear socks, we got flogged.”

Her family immigrated to North Carolina when she was 8. At 16, she met her boyfriend online and moved to Spokane to live with him and his family. She attended Lewis and Clark High School, and when she discovered she was pregnant, she wasn’t sure what to do.

“I wanted a baby so bad,” Abwe said. “I was scared and excited at the same time.”

She tried to keep up with classes while dealing with morning sickness, but felt out of place.

“I started feeling uncomfortable at school when I started to show,” she said. “It was hard to focus. Then my counselor told me about Lumen.”

Lumen High School is a public charter school committed to empowering two generations by providing high academic standards, a specialized early learning center, and wrap-around supports to meet the needs of teen parents in Spokane County.

“She came to us halfway through the school year,” said teacher Denali Miedema.

Abwe felt welcomed in the nurturing atmosphere.

“There were comfy chairs and snacks and a ‘peace room’ for relaxing, ’cause you feel tired when you’re pregnant.”

Customized learning plans helped her to thrive academically.

“She’s an excellent student and applied herself fully to her studies,” Miedema said. “Lizzy loves learning.”

In July, she gave birth to her daughter and resumed her studies at Lumen in September.

“Her name is Mwali,” Abwe said. “She’s doing great, but we don’t have a sleep schedule for her. I don’t know how that works!”

Despite her exhaustion, she persevered with her studies.

“Such tenacity!” Miedema said. “She’s extraordinary. Being a parent at any age is hard enough, but to do so in high school? Just getting yourself to school takes effort.”

Abwe is frank about the difficulties.

“Being a teen mom is hard, but you do what you need to do and you never give up.”

Her favorite subject is English.

“She’s an avid reader,” Miedema said. “I’m in a book club with her. She actively engages in discussions and offers insights about the characters.”

When asked her favorite book, Abwe didn’t hesitate.

“ ‘The Girl with the Louding Voice,’ ” she said. “It teaches us how to believe in ourselves and encourages us to stand up for others and for what is right.”

She doesn’t care for math, but she keeps working at it.

“The more I learn, the more I can see myself improving.”

Miedema said Abwe is exploring careers in the medical field or teaching, and she has no doubt her student will excel.

“She has a lot of drive and is very capable.”

Abwe revels in her sense of accomplishment.

“I’m so proud of myself and thankful for my teachers,” she said. “I can’t wait to go to college at SCC! I think my daughter will be proud of me.”