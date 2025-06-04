Northwest Christian Schools Homeschool: Anna Writebol plans to take her global experience and art talents to Whitworth

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Anna Writebol spent her early years in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“My parents were missionaries with Mission Aviation Fellowship,” she said. “It’s cool to have had that global experience.”

She’d always been homeschooled, but as high school approached, it seemed time for a change.

“Mom wasn’t sure if she could teach high school,” Writebol said.

The family found a perfect fit with the Northwest Christian Homeschool Program. Students in this program participate in fully graded and transcript courses that satisfy NWCS credit requirements. Each Thursday, students rotate through classes each hour, like a traditional high school day. Staff sends home lesson plans and assignments with students to be completed during the week.

“I really loved having that high school experience and the ability to adjust my schedule,” she said. “I was encouraged by how invested the teachers are in their students.”

The staff appreciated the enthusiasm Writebol brought to the program.

“Anna has a servant’s heart,” said teacher Courtney Manuel. “She says yes to any project that needs to be done.”

While she’s always enjoyed English classes, her introduction to sociology and economics proved eye-opening.

“I gained a deeper understanding of what’s going on in the world around me.”

Like many teens, she also reveled in the social aspect of high school.

“It was so refreshing,” she said. “Especially right after COVID – we’d been so isolated.”

Manuel watched Writebol shine.

“She’s so filled with joy! She meets every student right where they’re at,” Manuel said. “Anna came to our program rich in faith, but it doesn’t build a wall. It’s the kind of faith that’s welcoming and inviting.”

Writebol’s after-school job reflects her values.

“I work at Helping Captives Thrift Store,” she said. “The proceeds go to help survivors of trafficking. I’m blessed to work there.”

This year, Writebol enriched her education experience by attending the graphic design and digital arts program at NEWTech Prep.

“She has an artistic bent – she designed our senior shirt this year,” Manuel said. “Her art portfolio is amazing.”

Her passion for graphic design intensified when she did a 20-hour job shadow at Faith Bible Church.

“I’ve loved art for a really long time,” said Writebol.

This fall, she plans to attend Whitworth University to continue her studies in graphic design.

She values her experiences as part of the Northwest Christian Homeschool program and will miss her teachers. But she’s eager to embrace the changes ahead.

“There’s a sweetness in it,” Writebol said. “But it’s bittersweet, too.”