University High School: Kailee Alteneder wants to help others on their fitness journey

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

University High School senior Kailee Alteneder began her journey to fitness in the seventh grade, determined to protect her health. She’s turned that determination into a career goal, aiming for a career either as a personal trainer or a nutritionist.

Alteneder, who has lived in the area her entire life, has a family history of Type 2 diabetes, which usually manifests in adulthood. “My family has always had generational Type 2 diabetes,” she said.

Though she was always active, Alteneder started gaining weight as a child. In the seventh grade she changed her diet to incorporate more whole foods, began learning about nutrition and started working out every day. Over time, she lost 85 pounds.

“My dad has had health issues and complications,” she said of his struggle with diabetes. “I really wanted to avoid that. I ended up really growing my fitness and nutrition.”

When she started out, she went online and found workout videos she could do in her room with minimal equipment. But she wasn’t looking for anything simple. She used high intensity training videos and ramped it up from there. “They got harder over time.”

When she was in middle school she played basketball, tennis, volleyball and softball. In high school, she quickly learned she couldn’t sustain four different sports at a high level. “In high school it was even hard to do three sports,” she said.

Alteneder has played varsity basketball and tennis for four years and has accumulated several awards and honors, including being a two year All Greater Spokane League MVP in tennis. She’s advanced to the state competition in tennis three times.

She mentors incoming freshmen through her school’s Crimson Crew, has been a longtime member of the National Honor Society and is the senior class president. She has also served on the GSL Sportsmanship Committee. Additionally, Alteneder has been involved in an Innovia program called MPower, which pairs high school juniors and seniors with a younger student to help them navigate high school.

She has also focused on her education, taking multiple Advanced Placement classes while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

School counselor Nicole Rippee said Alteneder embodies servant leadership and is always happy to help others. “Kailee’s smile, positive outlook, humility and perseverance are unmatched,” Rippee said. “She is constantly concerned with other people’s wellbeing and has a personality that makes all feel welcome and valued.”

Throughout her fitness journey she has been seen by her doctor regularly, and has been diagnosed with an insulin disorder. “I’ve had lots of tests done,” she said. “To this day I have to be very, very intentional about what I eat.”

It’s not uncommon for her to lead workouts for her fellow students and team members. She said she wants to help others learn to love fitness, with a focus on sports performance. “That’s been such a big part of my journey,” she said. “I decided I want to do that for the rest of my life.”

She plans to study exercise science at Whitworth University in the fall. “I’ve played tennis tournaments there and I really like the community,” she said.

Alteneder, a longtime member of Valley Fourth Church, said it was important to her to attend a Christian college and to be close to home, Alteneder said. “My faith is one of the biggest parts of who I am,” she said.