This day in history: Spokane City Hall dog thrown off by new slate of elected officials. Spokane considered as set for film

From 1975: A guilty plea ended J. Harlow Tucker’s fraud trial in federal court.

“The former Davenport Hotel official admitted he misled investors and did not tell them the true financial condition of the hotel,” The Spokesman-Review said.

After 15 days in court, Tucker pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal securities fraud. Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss 18 other counts.

“Tucker was capitalizing on their affection for the hotel,” a prosecutor said. “This is where the damage was done in this case.”

Investors “were inexperienced, not the speculative type.”

From 1925: Zollie, a little black City Hall dog, was said to be perturbed by the new city administration, which had recently taken office.

“Every day he goes to the City Hall, but finds someone else in charge of his duties,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle said. “He lies on the floor near his old station and grieves. Yesterday, Zollie watched some of the desks being moved around and protested with low whines. Finally, he crawled under a desk in a far corner and laid there sighing, with only the tip of his black tail showing.”

Zollie was owned by Dan Dunning, a secretary to a former city commissioner. Zollie had served him faithfully.

“If the phone rang while Mr. Dunning was away, Zollie would go and find him and with sharp barks explain that the phone was ringing.”

“The Ancient Highway” was shown at the Casino theater in Spokane in December, 1925, according to an ad in The Spokesman-Review. The film was filmed in the Wenatchee area. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From the film production beat: Members of the Famous-Players Lasky Production Co. were in Spokane scouting locations for a new film, the Ancient Highway, written by Irvin Willat. Frank Blount, the film’s production superintendent, was heading out to St. Maries and Coeur d’Alene to examine other possible locations.

Filmmakers ended up making the film in central Washington. An article that appeared a few weeks later said the film and its stars, Jack Holt and Billie Dove, had begun shooting in Wenatchee. Sets included the “mammoth log jam of the Great Northern Lumber company” in Lake Wenatchee, according to a Spokesman-Review article in October 1925. The film showed in Spokane not long after, in December.

