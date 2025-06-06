‘It’s dangerous right now’: Roughly 100 turn out to Spokane VA Medical Center to support VA workers, veterans amid planned cuts to federal agency

Holding signs that read, “Hands off vets care” and “Impeach Trump, deport Elon,” about 100 people stood Friday afternoon on the sidewalks outside Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center to rally against the planned elimination of more than 80,000 jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The cuts are part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to reduce federal spending.

“It’s dangerous right now, the way everything’s getting cut back or slashed completely,” said Dianne Denenny, who worked as a nurse at the Spokane VA Medical Center for five years before retiring one year ago. “We will be seeing deaths from polio to lack of services at the VA. Some of it will be a matter of time before we see the true consequences, and everybody deserves to be taken care of. These men and women sacrificed a lot, and they deserve all the care we can give them.”

Besides supporting the VA and its workers, Denenny, who wore a black shirt that said, “V.A. Nurse” in red letters, held signs that supported education funding and opposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Denenny and the men and women beside her Friday along Assembly Street carried an array of signs and American flags. They received several honks from drivers during the afternoon commute home.

The Spokane protesters were joined by rallies across the country that voiced their displeasure with the Trump administration’s planned VA cuts. The cuts would slash employment by more than 17% at the federal agency. More than 25% of the VA workforce is made up of veterans.

Friday also marked the 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion, when Allied Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, from the sea and parachuted into the countryside from the air.

Kim Montoya and Petra Hoy coordinated the Spokane VA rally, called “Federal Friday – Hands off the VA – Defend the Constitution.”

Hoy, of the grassroots organization Be the Change 509 – East Side Gladiators, said they put on a rally for a different cause every Friday.

She said they delivered cookies, treats and thank-you cards to VA workers before Friday’s event to show them their appreciation.

“I think they were really touched,” Hoy said. “It was really nice.”

Montoya, a U.S. Army veteran, said she wanted to support veterans and federal workers and all the work they do for people across the nation.

“We’re supporting them and hopefully keeping our democracy intact,” said Montoya, who held a “Honk for democracy” sign.

Hoy said the Federal Friday events build “community” and friendships.

“That’s really important, too, I think, especially when things get tough,” Hoy said.

Jerry Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps and Army reserve veteran of 33 years, said he volunteered for eight years for Disabled American Veterans, an organization that helps veterans, by picking up veterans and bringing them to their appointments at the Spokane VA.

Holding a sign supporting the hands-off-veterans’ benefits theme, Smith called the VA cuts and other federal government cuts “ridiculous.”

“It’s pretty damn sad to do that to America – to have (Elon Musk) come in and just, not an elected official, and start making cuts,” said Smith, who wore a camouflage Army hat and camouflage shorts. “I mean, thousands of people are unemployed now because of him.”

Smith, who was joined by his wife, Susan Smith, said veterans need support.

“They need their benefits,” Jerry smith said, “they earned ’em,”