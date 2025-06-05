Musk used X to boost Trump. Now he’s wielding it against him.

By Will Oremus Washington Post

For almost a year, Elon Musk marshaled the full force of X, his $45 billion social media platform, to boost Donald Trump’s political fortunes and second presidency.

On Thursday, as the two men publicly fought in a flurry of furious online posts, Musk revealed X to be a double-edged sword.

Musk spent hours firing off mocking memes, curt put-downs and explosive allegations to his 220 million followers, just as he did during Trump’s candidacy and as a member of his administration. Only this time, the target was Trump himself, not the president’s critics.

The attack deployed tactics familiar from Musk’s many previous online battles. He dredged up old Trump tweets to suggest hypocrisy. He amplified posts from others critical of Trump. He accused the president of “an obvious lie” about the cause of their falling-out and blasted him for “ingratitude” for Musk’s political support, claiming that “without me, Trump would have lost the election.”

As Trump lobbed disparaging posts back from his own social media platform, Truth Social, Musk also turned to a tactic he has used against others who have crossed him: insinuations of personal scandal.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted. Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The tech mogul’s about-face sent shock waves through X, the social network formerly known at Twitter that Musk acquired in 2022. His attack on Trump tested the loyalty of politicians and influencers active on the site, who scrambled to choose sides.

And it set up a titanic political battle for the attention era: A pair of very online billionaires duking it out in public, each with his own social network and millions of acolytes ready to amplify his every post.

Thursday’s online drama underscored that while Musk’s stewardship of X made it into a powerful tool for his allies and the conservative movement, he feels free to wrench it in whatever new direction he pleases.

When he acquired Twitter, Musk drove some users and advertisers away from the platform by putting his personal views ahead of business concerns, loosening speech rules and reinstating accounts banned for harassment or spreading misinformation. His fight with Trump proved again that he is willing to risk an exodus of users – this time from the right – by using the platform as a bully pulpit.

Trump commands an actual military, but Musk oversees the larger digital horde. He has 220 million X followers, while Trump has 100 million on X and another 10 million on Truth Social, where he has lately become more prolific than he ever was on Twitter. Musk also controls X’s moderation policies and its algorithm, both of which he has used at times to boost his own reach and silence his critics.

Musk’s power to direct attention on X has helped drive the emergence of an ecosystem of pseudonymous conservative political and tech influencers. Many have built followings in the millions on X by praising Musk, denigrating his rivals and trumpeting his agenda. They’ve been rewarded with amplification from Musk and a cut of X ad revenue.

All those advantages were arrayed in Trump’s favor after Musk endorsed his candidacy on X less than an hour after Trump survived an attempted assassination in July.

Musk donned a MAGA hat in his profile image, held an hours-long live audio event on X with Trump and posted fake AI-generated images of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in communist regalia. On more than one occasion, pro-Harris accounts found themselves throttled or temporarily suspended, leading some Democrats to cry foul.

As Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service, or Department of Government Efficiency, swept through Washington in February at Trump’s behest, X became a digital command center of the new administration. Musk used it to amplify claims of waste and corruption, some of them unfounded, at the agencies and programs he targeted for elimination. He baited critics with memes of himself as the Godfather and polled his followers on what DOGE should cut next.

Now it’s Trump that Musk is trolling, after ending his government service a long way short of his stated goal of cutting $2 trillion in federal spending.

He sent warning shots on Tuesday, calling Trump’s massive tax and immigration bill – the president’s top domestic priority – a “disgusting abomination.”

The conflict escalated in a hurry on Thursday after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that his “great relationship” with Musk might be over.

Over the following hours, Musk accused Trump and other Republican leaders of betraying their principles and approvingly reposted criticisms of them from other accounts. That can have ripple effects across X as users vie to craft posts that will win a reply or amplification from Musk that can boost their own followings.

At one point Musk posted a poll asking his 220 million followers if it was time to “create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle.” Six hours into the 24-hour poll, the votes leaned heavily toward “Yes.”

Traffic to X surely spiked on Thursday as political and tech insiders became glued to the conflict and citizens were left to wonder what it meant for the world’s richest person to be at war with its most politically powerful. How the feud will affect Musk’s influence and business empire is less certain.

Tesla and SpaceX, his most valuable companies, depend heavily on government regulation and contracts, making them vulnerable to attacks by Trump and his administration. Tesla stock fell Thursday as investors appeared to fear retribution.

Public spats between influencers are great for engagement on social platforms. But if the acrimony continues, Musk may have to reckon again with an exodus of users repelled by his politics.

His embrace of Trump sent liberals scurrying to Meta’s Threads and upstart Bluesky. His split with the president could give Trump an opening to lure more conservatives to Truth Social.

On Thursday, some X influencers appeared to have calculated they had better prospects by sticking with Musk.

An account called DogeDesigner with 1.4 million followers posted that Musk “sacrificed a lot for Trump” and deserved better treatment. Just last week, Musk had sent it a heart emoji for a post promoting his alliance with the president. Another account called Shibetoshi Nakamoto mused, “can i finally say that trump’s tariffs are super stupid.”

In a battle between Musk and Trump, “My money’s on Elon,” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote, adding that “Trump should be impeached and Vance should replace him.”

Musk reposted it to his followers, adding only: “Yes.”