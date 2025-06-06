Pride in the Park is back in CdA on Saturday

The North Idaho Pride Alliance is hosting the ninth annual Pride in the Park Saturday at Coeur d’Alene City Park – and is expecting a bigger turnout than last year.

The organization’s signature event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature live performances, local vendors, dancing, booths with LGBTQ+ resources as well as a kid and family zone.

“We are definitely expecting another record turn out of LGBTQ folks and their families and allies and community members to celebrate inclusion, joy and unity,” Executive Director Sarah Lynch said.

The number of vendors has increased by 20% since 2024 and twice the amount of volunteers will be manning the event. Lynch attributes the growth to the community recognizing the need to publicly support the queer community.

“The message that we want to send is that you’re seen, you belong, and you deserve to thrive,” she said.

In addition to Saturday’s event, the alliance is also hosting a Queer Blood Drive June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Human Rights Education Institute.