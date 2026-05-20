New Post Falls police chief brings stability, experience, city officials say

A 28-year veteran of the Post Falls Police Department will serve as its next chief after seven months without a permanent fixture at the position.

Mayor Randy Westlund nominated Capt. Mark Brantl as the city’s new police chief. The City Council on a 5-1 vote Tuesday night confirmed Brantl.

Councilwoman Samantha Steigleder was the lone dissenting vote because she disagreed with the appointment process. She said she believes the council should have the opportunity to interview appointees to major leadership positions at council meetings in the interest of public transparency. Since that wasn’t done, she voted against the appointment of Brantl.

“I want to be clear that that is not a reflection of you Mr. Brantl,” Steigleder said. “That is a reflection of the process. I greatly appreciate that you have stepped into a really big situation and you have served our city for many, many years very selflessly.”

Brantl, 49, was immediately sworn in after the vote and received a standing ovation from the mayor, council and audience.

“I want to say thank you to the mayor and council for the confidence that you have placed in me to lead the police department into the future,” Brantl said. “I am committed to continue the work that has made the department one our community can be proud of.”

He thanked his family for its support over the nearly three decades with the department. He then physically turned to his “law enforcement family” in the gallery.

“I promise to work every day to ensure you have the support and resources needed to continue the outstanding work that you do for this community,” Brantl said. “I am truly humbled to be standing before you as your chief and I sincerely thank you all for your support.”

Capt. Jason Mealer took over as interim police chief in October after Chief Greg McLean, who spent 36 years with Post Falls police, retired. Mealer, who was a candidate for the permanent chief position, was placed on leave for several weeks before the city said Mealer’s last day of employment was April 22.

City officials have been tight-lipped about the reason for Mealer’s leave and end of employment with the police department, citing the Idaho Public Records Act, which exempts most personnel records from disclosure.

But, a public official’s “employment history” and “status” are public record under the state statute. Idaho Press Club President Melissa Davlin told The Spokesman-Review last month that whether Mealer was fired or resigned, that falls under his employment history.

City officials in other parts of Idaho announced in recent years the firings and resignations of their police leaders.

When asked whether she knew the reason for Mealer’s departure, Steigleder told The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday she couldn’t speak about Mealer because it’s a personnel matter. Whether Post Falls residents deserve to know why Mealer’s no longer with the department, she said she would want to know herself as a resident.

Brantl took over as acting police chief the last eight weeks in Mealer’s absence.

Besides Brantl who was ultimately chosen as chief, Deputy City Administrator Warren Wilson said Stu Miller and Neil Uhrig were the other candidates Westlund considered for the position. Miller was a Post Falls police employee who retired from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Uhrig works at the U.S. Secret Service and previously worked at the Post Falls Police Department from 2006- 23.

Westlund said in an email that the city posted the job opening, collected applications from internal and external candidates, held multiple rounds of interviews and had many council discussions in executive session before Brantl’s appointment.

“I’m impressed by Chief Brantl’s leadership experience in the department and widespread support,” Westlund wrote. “I firmly believe he’s the right man to lead the department forward and help protect what makes Post Falls special.”

Councilman Marc Lucca said he liked Brant’s leadership style and experience.

“With the leadership changes in the police department this past year, I wanted a chief who could help bring stability, and who has the trust of those who sacrifice to make our city safer every day,” Lucca wrote in an email. “Chief Brantl is a servant leader with a great deal of experience not just in policing, but in policing Post Falls specifically. He will be tough on crime, while maintaining a fair, community-oriented approach to public safety.”

Brantl also told The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday he couldn’t talk about Mealer, citing a personnel matter.

He said he’s excited to get started.

“We’ve been without a permanent chief for a while, so it’s exciting to start working and making substantive changes to ready the ship and continue forward the way we have been for years,” Brantl said.

Those changes started Wednesday when Brantl promoted Lt. Frank Bowne and Lt. Brian Harrison to captains, filling the captain positions vacated by himself and Mealer.

“That was very important to get that command structure back into place,” Brantl said.

He said officers and staff have done a fantastic job “under these circumstances for eight months or more.”

Brantl said he has no plans to make big changes and is just getting his feet wet.

“The day-to-day activities and mission of the police department has obviously been carried out,” he said.

Brantl joined Post Falls police as a 21-year-old patrol officer in 1998 and served a wide variety of roles since.

He said he’s always loved the community and never had a desire to go anywhere else. Seeing the department grow, including the addition of a K-9 unit and drone team, over the years has kept him interested and excited.

Brantl said he plans on leading the department until he retires, which he doesn’t expect anytime soon.

“It’s just home for me,” he said of Post Falls.