Analysis: What we learned about each position group at Seahawks OTAs

SEATTLE – The Seahawks held three organized team activities this past week that were open to the media.

OTA is an NFL collective bargaining term to describe noncontact, no pads offseason practices.

As such, they tend to be heavy on fundamental work and scheme installment, especially as these are the first workouts as the team integrates 37 new players, including 29 rookies, with the returners.

What did we see during the three practices? Here’s one thought on each position group.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold got almost all of the work with the starting offense with Drew Lock running the twos and Jalen Milroe the threes. Darnold had four interceptions the first two days, but two were tipped and in situations where players trying to avoid contact appeared to play a role as well.

Lock was especially sharp throughout the three days. While there’s no competition for the starting job, Lock’s play at least shows the Seahawks should have a capable backup in 2025.

While there has been much talk about whether Milroe might carve out a role in specialty packages, the emphasis appears to be getting him up to speed on the offense.

Running back

It’s going to take until training camp and the pads going on for anything to be decided with this group in terms of the depth chart.

Most interesting is the sight of the regular use of a fullback with converted tight end Brady Russell and rookie Robbie Ouzts filling that role. That is shaping up as one of the more interesting position battles of training camp as is the question of how many running backs the Seahawks will keep.

Kenny McIntosh and rookie Damien Martinez appear to be vying for the third RB spot behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks could feel compelled to keep both, especially if McIntosh emerges as one of the primary kickoff returners.

Offensive line

OTAs appeared to confirm that the Seahawks have three starters up front in left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abe Lucas (who appears back to full health) and left guard Grey Zabel.

It also confirmed that they appear to have pending battles at center between Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell and right guard between Christian Haynes and Anthony Bradford. At each spot, the two players rotated with the starting offense regularly.

Sataoa Laumea, who ended last season as the starting right guard, appeared to get most of his work backing up Zabel on the left side.

Receiver

OTAs marked the first chance for media to see Cooper Kupp as a Seahawk, and he didn’t disappoint. He has battled injuries the last three seasons with the Rams but appeared to be a full participant throughout OTAs. As expected, the usual starting three WRs were Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Of note, rookie Tory Horton was limited while still recovering from knee surgery, so it’s hard to tell how he’ll fit in. Of those battling for roster spots, veteran Cody White stood out with a handful of highlight plays.

Tight end

Second-year player AJ Barner had an especially good day Wednesday and appears to be working as the other primary tight end with the starting offense alongside Noah Fant.

Rookie Elijah Arroyo got ample work throughout and didn’t do anything to dissuade the idea he can carve out a role for himself in 2025 as well.

The big question, assuming the roster stays the same, will be if the Seahawks find room for veteran Eric Saubert and decide to keep four tight ends. There will continue to be speculation whether they will look to do anything with the contract of Fant, who has a $13.4 million cap hit in 2025, second-largest on the team.

For now, he appears to remain the starting tight end.

Defensive line

Veterans Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins all got some time off, leaving a lot of snaps for younger players. One who appeared to take advantage is nose tackle Brandon Pili, who was signed to the active roster late last season but did not appear in any games. With Reed and Williams out Thursday, Pili worked regularly with the No. 1 defense and appears to have a shot at a spot in the DL rotation this season.

Outside linebacker

Uchenna Nwosu remains in rehab mode following offseason knee surgery, which had Boye Mafe and Derick Hall filling the two starting edge rusher spots. The format doesn’t make it easy to quickly assess the progress of some of the younger players. But undrafted free-agent signee Jared Ivy of Ole Miss, listed at 6-foot-6, 274 pounds and wearing No. 51, certainly looks the part of someone who could make a run at a roster spot during camp.

Ernest Jones IV remains limited while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Once healthy, he’ll team with Tyrice Knight as the starters at the two ILB spots. Knight appeared to get some reps handling the green-dot helmet role of relaying the calls in from the coaches when Jones was out. Patrick O’Connell and Drake Thomas appear the front-runners for the backup spots.

Safety

Julian Love and Coby Bryant are set as the starting safety duo. Rookie Nick Emmanwori got ample work with the starting defense as a nickel and dime corner/safety, as well. Free-agent signee D’Anthony Bell – who has seven career starts with the Browns from 2022-24 – made his presence felt throughout and the Seahawks figure to have a good competition on their hands with Bell, Ty Okada, A.J. Finley and Jerrick Reed II battling for the final one or two safety spots.

Cornerback

As expected, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen were the starting cornerbacks in the base defense with Josh Jobe entering as the other starting outside corner when Witherspoon moved inside.

Jobe, who emerged as a starter midway through last season, appears to be building off that stint, turning in some strong play during OTAs that included an interception off Darnold.

Less clear is who is filling the backup spots among a handful of candidates. The Seahawks could still consider bringing in a veteran such as Shaquill Griffin or Rasul Douglas, who each visited earlier this spring. That appears to be a decision that could wait until training camp.

Special teams

The specialist jobs are set with Jason Myers, Michael Dickson and snapper Chris Stoll. Receiver Steve Sims got regular work handling punt returns with Horton limited, and those two figure to compete for that job during camp.

What’s next?

The Seahawks will be back on the field next week for a mandatory three-day minicamp, with practices set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That figures to conclude the significant work of the offseason program.