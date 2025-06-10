Justin Hayes: Idaho’s public lands are under siege — and so is our way of life

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Justin Hayes

As an Idahoan who treasures our vast public lands, I am deeply alarmed by recent federal actions that threaten the very fabric of our outdoor heritage. Under the Trump administration, sweeping layoffs and budget cuts have severely undermined the agencies responsible for managing our forests, parks, and recreation areas. This erosion of stewardship not only jeopardizes environmental protection and wildfire prevention but also endangers the access and enjoyment that generations of Idahoans have cherished.

A workforce decimated

In recent months, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, and Bureau of Land Management have experienced unprecedented staffing reductions. Nationwide, thousands of Forest Service employees have been fired and left as a result of early retirements and voluntary buyouts. This includes around 1,600 employees certified in wildland firefighting. In Idaho alone, 143 National Forest staff members have been laid off, affecting critical positions across the Payette, Boise, Sawtooth, and Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

The consequences are stark. The Payette National Forest has temporarily closed its McCall, New Meadows, and Weiser ranger district offices due to short-staffing. Similarly, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has reduced office hours, with three ranger district offices operating only three days a week. These closures hinder essential services such as trail maintenance, campground upkeep, and visitor assistance, directly impacting the public’s ability to safely and responsibly enjoy these lands. As fire season approaches, these reductions will take on additional urgency.

A strategy to undermine

public lands

These staffing cuts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening federal land management. By crippling the agencies tasked with stewardship, the administration creates a self-fulfilling prophecy: under-resourced lands fall into disrepair, which is then used to justify transferring them to state control or selling them off entirely.

This tactic has manifested in legislative efforts. Some members of Congress, including Idaho’s own Rep. Russ Fulcher (R), have supported provisions in budget reconciliation bills that would allow for the sale of public lands. Such measures threaten to strip away the public’s right to access and enjoy these shared resources, effectively selling off pieces of our national heritage.

A champion

for public lands

Amid these challenges, Rep. Mike Simpson (R) has emerged as a steadfast defender of public lands. He co-sponsored the Public Lands in Public Hands Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing the sale or transfer of most public lands managed by the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forest Service. Simpson’s leadership was instrumental in removing land sell-off provisions from recent budget bills, demonstrating his commitment to preserving these lands for future generations.

The trail ahead

As the Senate drafts its version of the budget reconciliation bill, there is growing concern that language allowing for the sale or transfer of public lands could be reinserted. Idaho’s senators, Mike Crapo (R) and Jim Risch (R), have not demonstrated the leadership Idahoans need on this issue. In fact, both have previously voted against amendments that would have prohibited such land sales. When given the opportunity to protect our public lands, they chose not to.

That is unacceptable. Idahoans deserve senators who recognize that our public lands are not political bargaining chips–they are the foundation of our state’s outdoor traditions, rural economies, and identity. Now, more than ever, we need Senators Crapo and Risch to step forward and lead. Will they follow Congressman Fulcher’s reckless path toward privatization and exclusion? Or will they stand with Congressman Simpson and the people of Idaho to defend our public lands from being sold off piece by piece?

The stakes couldn’t be higher – and Idahoans are watching.

Idaho’s public lands are more than just scenic landscapes; they are integral to our identity, economy, and way of life. The recent federal actions undermining their management represent a direct threat to these values. It is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable and advocate for policies that ensure our public lands remain protected and accessible for all.

Justin Hayes is the executive director of the Idaho Conservation League, and has been with the organization for over 23 years. ICL’s mission is to create a conservation community and pragmatic, enduring solutions that protect and restore the air you breathe, the water you drink, and the land and wildlife you love.