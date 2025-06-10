Seahawks make Michael Dickson highest-paid punter in NFL history with new deal

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On the day the Seattle Seahawks began their mandatory minicamp, the team agreed to a new four-year contract extension with Michael Dickson that will again make him the highest-paid punter in NFL history.

As first reported by NFL Network and confirmed by the Seattle Times, Dickson can earn up to $16.2 million on his new deal, which keeps him with the Seahawks through the 2029 season.

Dickson had been set to enter the final season of his contract in 2025 on a four-year deal that was worth up to $14.5 million that he signed in 2021.

The news comes a day after Jacksonville re-signed Logan Cooke to a four-year deal worth up to $16 million that momentarily made him the highest-paid punter in NFL history.

AJ Cole of the Raiders also had recently signed a new deal that surpassed that of Dickson’s with a four-year contract worth up to $15.8 million.

Dickson’s new deal now overtakes both of those to again become the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

Dickson, a fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2018, is the Seahawk with the longest consecutive tenure with the team following the release last spring of receiver Tyler Lockett (defensive tackle Jarran Reed, drafted in 2016, left for two seasons before returning).

He can also claim the title of best punter in team history, at least from a statistical standpoint, as he has averaged 48.2 yards per punt in his career, best in team history and third in NFL history. His net average of 42.2 yards per kick is also the best in team history.

Dickson also set a team single-season record with an average of 50.0 yards per kick in 2023 and was named the first-team All-Pro punter in 2018 as a rookie.

Dickson last week learned he had also been named as one of the top 50 Seahawks of all time in a poll conducted by the team in honor of the franchise’s 59th season in 2025. The only other punter on the list is his predecessor, Jon Ryan.

“Pretty cool,” Dickson said. “I haven’t taken my time here for granted at all, so it’s quite an honor to be part of that.”

Dickson, 29, hails from Sydney, Australia who grew up playing Australian Rules Football before deciding to transition to American football in 2015 and eventually earning a scholarship to the University of Texas.

He spent three years there, earning the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football in 2017, before declaring for the draft and being taken by Seattle when the Seahawks made a trade with Denver to move up from 156 to 149 to take him

“It’s crazy going into my eighth year,’’ Dickson told reporters last week. “I still feel like my rookie season was like a season ago. I come out here and think about that rookie minicamp where I was locked in, taking it super serious and I still feel like I’m like that today. … I haven’t taken any of my time here for granted. I’m doing everything I can to when the time comes, leave with no regrets.”

Dickson had been set to count $4.25 million against the salary cap in 2025, according to OvertheCap.com. His new deal is likely structured in a way to bring that number down some.

Dickson was one of 18 Seattle players who can become unrestricted free agents next spring.

Others include cornerback Riq Woolen, running back Kenneth Walker III, offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Coby Bryant and tight end Noah Fant.