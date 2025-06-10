Starbucks enters the protein wars with test of new drink option

By Daniela Sirtori Bloomberg

Starbucks Corp. is testing a protein option in its drink lineup, wading into a red-hot trend as it seeks to reverse a string of sales declines.

The trial features a sugar-free vanilla latte topped with protein banana cold foam, according to Starbucks. It’s part of a broader overhaul of the menu that’s key to the turnaround bid led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol.

Starbucks is shrinking its menu by 30% while adding new products it’s betting will lure in more guests. It also aims to speed up service by simplifying baristas’ workflow. Niccol has said Starbucks wants to make a name for itself in the health and wellness category, with more customers looking for added benefits or less sugar. Protein drinks are popular at Dutch Bros Inc., a fast-growing chain that has attracted a Gen Z fandom.

Starbucks is taking a new approach to testing through a model called “Starting Five,” picking select locations in the U.S. to pilot products. Feedback from workers and customers will shape the items before a national launch.

In addition to protein, Starbucks is exploring baking pastries fresh in store – a change from the current practice of bringing in precooked products that get warmed on site. Tests include a freshly baked butter croissant and double chocolate cookie that are being put through the “Starting Five” process.

Additional new offerings include a brown sugar “strato” frappuccino – a layered drink that’s debuting this summer for a limited time to mark the 30th anniversary of the iced blended beverages.