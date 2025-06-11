Ephrata water tower gets its top

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

EPHRATA — The construction of the new Ephrata water tower reached a significant milestone on Saturday morning with the successful placement of its lid, marking the completion of the tower’s main structural components. As community members looked on, the lid was hoisted to its final position, a crucial step forward in a project that is expected to enhance water pressure and reliability for residents.

Mayor Bruce Reim, who has been closely following the project, expressed his excitement about the progress.

“Everything went well in getting the lid up there, and we’ve had a lot of positive community response,” Reim said. “This is more than just a structure; it’s a vital part of our city’s infrastructure that will benefit everyone.”

Ephrata’s new water tower is designed to hold approximately 3.8 million gallons of water and significantly improve water pressure throughout the city.

According to Reim, the tower’s completion will allow residents to enjoy better water service, particularly in instances where multiple water outlets are in use.

“You don’t realize what you’re missing until it’s improved,” he said. “This new water tower will provide a vast improvement in service for everyone in Ephrata.”

City Administrator Ray Towry echoed the mayor’s sentiment, emphasizing the importance of the project to the overall community.

“It’s been a pretty smooth project for us. Seeing it come to fruition is great,” he said. “With the lid on, the community can see the size and scope of the work that has gone into this. It’s exciting to be on schedule and on time.”

The construction process has not been without its challenges. Towry mentioned that a few supply chain delays had been encountered but noted that these issues have not significantly impacted the overall timeline.

“The contractor has been fantastic to work with, and the weather has cooperated fully, allowing us to stay on track,” he added.

The contractor, T Bailey, specializes in water tower projects, which have proven advantageous for Ephrata’s development.

While the structure is now complete, there remains a significant amount of work to be done before it becomes fully operational.

“Kind of the next step is that painters will be working on the inside. You really won’t see much for probably the next five or six weeks,” Public Works Director Rob Harris said. “They’ll be sandblasting and whatnot and painting the inside and then once they complete that, they’ll move to the outside, where they’re they will tint the outside of the whole tower, then they’ll start sandblasting and painting the outside. Then, once that is complete, then you’ll see the ‘Es’ go on it.”

The next steps will involve detailed interior work, including the installation of monitoring equipment to track water levels, as well as painting the exterior a bright white. The tower will also proudly display two “E” logos representing Ephrata High School on either side, reinforcing the community spirit.

“As we move to the next stage, we’ll be focusing on painting and adding the logos,” said Towry. “There will be several coats of paint applied, which requires time and attention to detail. We want this tower to stand proud and be a symbol of the community.”

Reim offered insight into how the community has reacted to these changes, noting the discussions that have arisen on social media.

“It’s new; it’s a change. People have opinions, and that’s natural,” he said. “But the overwhelming sentiment seems to be one of support as we improve our services.”

One of the more contentious points of discussion during city council meetings was the decision to feature the Ephrata High School logo on the water tower. Reim shared his relief that this decision is now behind them, noting its significance.

“The ‘E’ is iconic for our community. It represents not just a school, but a history of success, leadership, and pride that has spanned generations,” he said. “I believe it will resonate positively with community members.”

As construction continues, there is a timeline in mind for the full operation of the water tower, which is expected to begin filling up later this fall. Both Reim and Towry emphasized that while residents may have to wait a while longer, the anticipation of improved water service is well worth it.

“We’re measuring it more in months than days,” Reim said. “But by next spring, we expect to be fully operational.”