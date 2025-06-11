Harvey Weinstein convicted in mixed verdict after retrial

By Hurubie Meko New York Times

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Wednesday of a sex crime in Manhattan for the second time in a little more than five years, reaffirming his guilt in the eyes of the legal system.

But a jury of 12 New Yorkers acquitted Weinstein on another of the charges against him, and reached no decision on a third. The panel is expected to return Thursday to continue deliberating the final charge.

In reaching the mixed verdict, the jury seemed to credit the testimony of one accuser, disbelieve the testimony of another and deadlock over that of a third.

Two of those witnesses — Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann — had also testified against Weinstein in his first Manhattan trial. The third woman, Kaja Sokola, did not testify at the first trial and was added to the case last year.

Weinstein, 73, was convicted in Manhattan of criminal sexual act and rape in 2020 but was retried this spring after the initial verdict was overturned by the state’s highest court. In a 4-3 decision, the Court of Appeals ruled last year that the trial judge should not have allowed the testimony of women who had accused Weinstein of sexual assaults that did not lead to charges.

Soon after that ruling, the Manhattan district attorney’s office, led by Alvin Bragg, decided to move forward with a new case against Weinstein, adding another charge of first-degree criminal sexual act in September. The conviction represents a significant victory for Bragg, who is running for reelection this year.

The retrial began in mid-April and included the testimony of nearly 30 witnesses, including the three accusers around whom prosecutors have built the case.

Here’s what else to know:

— Three accusers: Weinstein was charged with two counts of criminal sexual act related to accusations by Haley and Sokola that he forced them into oral sex in 2006. Haley, a former production assistant, and Sokola, a former model, said they had met Weinstein as they were hoping to get their footing in the film and television industries. Mann, who said she had entered a complicated relationship with Weinstein that was at times consensual, said he raped her in a hotel room in March 2013.

— Differences from first trial: The biggest difference between the two trials is that additional women, beyond those Weinstein has been charged with attacking, were not allowed to testify this time. In 2020, the judge allowed prosecutors to call several women as witnesses to show a pattern of prior bad acts. Those women told the jurors about episodes when they said Weinstein sexually assaulted them even though their accusations never led to charges.

— What happens after the verdict? After his 2020 trial, Weinstein was convicted in California in a separate sex-crimes case. He faces a prison term of 16 years there. Last August, the Queens district attorney, whose office handles rearrests from Rikers Island, said Weinstein would be returned to California following his New York case. “He will serve the California sentence first, as it is now his primary sentence,” said Melinda Katz, the Queens district attorney.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.