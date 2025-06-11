Marines prepare to deploy in LA as more protests are planned across U.S.

By Francesca Regalado, John Yoon, Julie Bosman, Eric Schmitt and Sean Keenan New York Times

The streets of Los Angeles were quiet Wednesday morning after an overnight curfew imposed by the mayor in the city’s downtown. Cities across the country prepared for more demonstrations later in the day.

The curfew in Los Angeles, which lifted at 6 a.m. local time, brought calm to the area, where five days of protests over the federal immigration raids have occasionally turned violent. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California blamed President Donald Trump for unrest that began with federal deportation raids Friday.

Tensions remained high after the U.S. military announced that 700 Marines would join National Guard troops in the city Wednesday. A spokesperson for the U.S. military’s Northern Command said the Marines, who have arrived in the area and were undergoing preparatory training, would help protect federal property and personnel, including immigration enforcement agents.

On Tuesday, protests that began in Los Angeles grew in size and intensity across the country. Some demonstrators in downtown Chicago threw water bottles at police officers and vandalized at least two vehicles. In New York, officers made dozens of arrests near federal buildings in lower Manhattan, police said. In Atlanta, police used chemical agents and physical force to drive a few dozen protesters from their foothold on a highway.

More protests were planned in several cities Wednesday, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, San Antonio and Seattle. Some organizers said local demonstrations this week were a prelude to nationwide ones planned for Saturday against Trump and an unusual military parade in Washington, D.C.

Here’s what else to know:

— Arrests: Since protests began Friday in response to federal immigration raids in Los Angeles’ garment district, hundreds of people have been arrested in several cities, including more than 330 in Los Angeles, more than 240 in San Francisco and a dozen in Austin, Texas, officials said. The encounters have turned tense at times, but the protests have remained largely confined to small sections of cities.

— Texas protests: Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said late Tuesday that he would deploy National Guard troops across the state to maintain order, becoming the first U.S. governor to do so since the unrest began.

— Newsom’s speech: The governor made a nationally televised address arguing that the deployment of federal troops was a “brazen abuse of power” by Trump and a “perilous moment” for American democracy.

— Court hearing: A federal judge in California has set a hearing for Thursday on the state’s request to limit Marines and National Guard troops to guarding federal buildings.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.