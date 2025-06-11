Protesters, including former City Council President Ben Stuckart, blocking bus from departing to immigration detention center

About 75 people, including former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, are gathered outside a Spokane facility being used by federal immigration enforcement agents in an attempt to prevent a bus with two recently apprehended young men from departing to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Stuckart began sitting in front of the bus at about 2 p.m.

The demonstration was sparked by the Wednesday morning detainment of the two men, identified by Stuckart as a 21-year-old seeking asylum from Venezuela, and a Colombian national also in his early twenties. The crowd began forming just before 2 p.m. following a post on social media from Stuckart in which he called on members of the community to join him in obstructing the bus bound for Tacoma.

Stuckart said he officially became the Venezuelan’s legal guardian three weeks ago, and arrived with him and the man from Colombia for a scheduled “check-in” appointment at the Spokane facility this morning. The two were in the United States on work visas and had full-time employment at the Walmart in Airway Heights up until Friday, when their “work permits were revoked,” he said.

They’re both hard workers who have been diligent about following the legal process and building better lives, Stuckart said.

“You can’t help spend time with them and not understand just what great young men they are,” Stuckart said. “They’ve done everything right, and they’re escaping horrible situations, and then to have them come in for a checkup and be detained illegally is morally reprehensible.”

Most of the demonstration has been peaceful, aside from a masked person who covered the drivers side of the buses windshield with a layer of white spray paint about a half hour into the demonstration.

More than a dozen protestors have joined Stuckart in sitting in front of the doors to the bus despite warnings from a pair of uniformed men who came out of the building earlier to warn the crowd that obstructing their pathway could lead to arrests and charges. A protester has also parked their vehicle in front of the bus.

“I don’t want this bus to leave with my friends,” Stuckart said. “And I told everybody I was down here, and if people wanted to join me, they could. It’s not right. It’s not morally right what’s happening.”

The crowd includes several prominent politicians, activists and community leaders, including Spokane County Democratic Party Chair Naida Spencer; state Rep. Timm Orsmby; Spokane City Council candidate Sarah Dixit; union advocate and a former Democratic candidate for local, state and federal offices, Ted Cummings; Thrive International Director Mark Finney and Latinos En Spokane Director Jennyfer Mesa.

Mesa said both of the young men are clients of Latinos en Spokane, but her presence Wednesday was to be there for her friends, not just her clients.

“They’re good kids,” she said, choking back tears. “They have been volunteering, they’re doing the process and everything legally. I just don’t understand why they’re being detained.”

Stuckart said the federal employees in the office denied him from accompanying the asylum fseeker rom Venezuela during his appointment, and did not disclose why either young men were being detained. He estimated it took around seven minutes from when they went back for their appointment for federal officials to come out and inform him they were being detained.

“And each of them has a stack of legal paperwork at least two inches thick, with all their asylum paperwork and their guardianship paperwork, and they clearly didn’t look at it,” Stuckart said. “They just said, ‘We’re detaining them.’”

Stuckart said he started the legal guardianship process earlier this year after a call from Latinos en Spokane for local residents to assist local “vulnerable juveniles.” He volunteers with the organization regularly and has greatly enjoyed getting to know the Venezuelan, who’s lived in Spokane for 6 months. He came by way of Miami, after walking through nine countries on his way from Venezuela, meeting the Colombian man along the way . Stuckart said his main responsibility as a guardian is to provide mentorship.

“He’s not living with us, and I’m not in charge of his finances or anything,” Stuckart said.

This report will be updated.