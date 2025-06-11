Spokane Velocity score second-half equalizer to defend first-place position

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The first-place Spokane Velocity surrendered a first-half goal, but Luis Gil scored a second-half equalizer as the Velocity defended their top position against second-place Charlotte Independence in a 1-1 draw at ONE Spokane Stadium on Wednesday.

In the 20th minute, Charlotte forward Christian Chaney dribbled down the right side and lofted a cross to midfielder Bachir Ndiaye in the center of the penalty area. Ndiaye volleyed a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the frame, and Charlotte pulled ahead 1-0.

At the 54-minute mark, Masango Akale crossed to Luis Gil in the middle of the box, and Gil headed it past Independence goalkeeper Matt Levy to bring things level.

Spokane will complete its two-game home stand with a match Forward Madison (1-2-6) at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SWX and can be streamed on ESPN+.