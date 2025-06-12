Come to Coeur d’Alene Park and expect ‘something special’ for free Browne’s Addition Summer Concert series

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

For the Browne’s Addition Summer Concert series, concert coordinator Annie Matlow works hard to create a lineup of all kinds of musicians.

“I want something that appeals to every different group,” Matlow said.

In its 28th year, Spokane’s oldest public park – Coeur d’Alene Park – is host to the multi-week music event.

“(Audiences) come expecting something special, and that’s where they find it,” Matlow said.

The free concerts take place over the course of eight Thursdays, starting on June 19 and ending Aug. 7. Concerts are held from 6-8 p.m. each night.

The first concert Thursday features Kevin Brown and his band Beloved Country. Brown – known as the weekly host of the Spokane Public Radio program “Front Porch Bluegrass” – and the band have a brand-new album, “The Morning Haiku,” that they’ll be exploring during the set.

On June 26, Free Whiskey will take to the stage. The six-piece Celtic folk-rock band combines vintage rock and Celtic ballads for a truly distinct sound.

Electric-blues-based classic rock group Kosta la Vista will bring the energy with songs by all-time greats like Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, ZZ Top, and more on July 3.

Matlow is particularly excited about the Dues Band, a 17-piece group consisting of some of the best professional jazz musicians the area has to offer. They only come together every so often, and their tribute to big band classics ranging all the way from the ‘40s to today isn’t one to miss on July 10.

The Front Porch Rockers will bring their wide range of Americana styles to the park on July 17. The group explores tunes from Tin Pan Alley and the Great American Songbook as well as the stylings of the blues, classic rock, and folk.

On July 24, the Pamela Benton Band will mesh pop, rock, indie and jazz with a performance featuring the electric violin.

A 10-piece urban soul group, Soul Proprietor, will look to bring one of the high-energy performances they’ve become known for on July 31. The band brings funk, blues, R&B, Motown and classic rock together for a special set.

Patrick Dwyer will close out the series on Aug. 7. The indie singer-songwriter combines his roots of rural Montana as well as Los Angeles for a sound that is simultaneously rough and clean-cut, country and urban.

Between the historic architecture to the remaining brick roadways, Browne’s Addition serves as one of Spokane’s most unique neighborhoods.

“As it turns out, we have people who come from all over the city and who are there every week,” Matlow said. “It’s obvious that there is something special when you look around and people are carrying their chairs or their blankets and they’re coming from all points around the park, and if you talk to this person, they don’t all live in Browne’s Addition. In fact, many of them don’t.”

Although each performance is free, attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to park improvements and upkeep. This includes improving the walkways, restrooms and playground.

“Every penny above our expenses goes towards park improvements,” Matlow said. “There’s that feeling of ‘Not only am I here enjoying the music, I’m committed to helping with the park.’”