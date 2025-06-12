Israel strikes Iran as Trump officials say no U.S. military support

Armored vehicles of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Forces are deployed outside the U.S. embassy building in Baghdad's Green Zone on June 12, 2025, after an announcement by a U.S. official the previous day that staff levels at the diplomatic mission in Iraq were being reduced over security concerns. Despite reporting progress in earlier rounds of talks between Iran and the United States, tensions have reached a fever pitch this week as Washington moved non-essential staff from bases in the region following US media reports on June 11 that Israel appeared to be preparing an attack on Iran. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)

By Warren P. Strobel, John Hudson, Karen DeYoung and Gerry Shih Washington Post

Israel launched military strikes on Iran early Friday, potentially plunging the Middle East into a new round of violence and signaling the likely end for now of President Donald Trump’s hopes for a negotiated peace deal to halt Tehran’s nuclear development.

“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement early Friday that was published in Hebrew and English. “This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival.” He said that Iran could “produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be a few months.”

Netanyahu said that “the operation will continue for as long as necessary, until the mission of repelling the existential threat looming over us is accomplished.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the strikes “preemptive” and declared a “special emergency situation” in Israel in anticipation of likely Iranian retaliation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the strikes in a statement saying, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

Rubio said that Israel had “advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Iranian media reported strikes in several cities, including Tehran. A residential buildings in the capital were said to have been hit, including in a neighborhood where senior military officials were said to be living. Video posted on media sites showed buildings destroyed or in flames.

State television reported Iranian air defense at “100 percent operational capacity,” but said that the reasons behind the blasts were unknown.

Should Iran retaliate, it was not immediately clear whether the United States would assist Israel’s defense, including shooting down Iranian drones and missiles as it did last year. “That’s up to the president,” said an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation.

The attack came hours after Trump acknowledged that an Israeli strike could happen, but suggested it was not imminent. The U.S. president held out some hope Thursday afternoon that Washington’s talks with Tehran, while deadlocked, could have offered a peaceful way out of the crisis. U.S. and Iranian diplomats had been expected to meet in Oman on Sunday.

Two U.S. officials said that the Trump administration had informed Israel it would not offer military support for an offensive attack on Iran.

A U.S. defense official said a significant, multiday Israeli attack is likely to provoke a significant Iranian response that Israel will seek Washington’s help to counter.

Without such American support – deep-penetrating bombs and refueling for Israeli jets, in particular – an Israeli attack is likely to do limited damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, some of which are buried deep underground, former officials and analysts say.

Tehran has threatened to respond to an Israeli attack with counterstrikes targeting both Israel as well as U.S. forces and facilities scattered throughout the Middle East. The U.S. had moved on Wednesday to shrink its presence in the region, with the State Department authorizing the evacuation of some personnel in Iraq and the Pentagon green-lighting the departure of military family members across the region.

The U.S. is committed to defending Israel, including with assistance in repelling the retaliatory attack that Iran has promised if Israel strikes first.

Trump had pinned his hopes of avoiding war on a diplomatic deal with Iran that would limit its nuclear activities in return for easing the harsh economic sanctions squeezing Iran’s economy. As of Thursday morning, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff planned to travel to Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Sunday for a sixth round of talks with Iran, a person familiar with the matter said.

Both Israel and the U.S. say that the only way to ensure Iran will never have a nuclear weapon is to dismantle or destroy its enrichment capabilities. Iran denies it is seeking such a weapon and says it has the right, as a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to enrich low-grade uranium for civilian purposes.

U.S. intelligence agencies continue to assess in recent weeks that Iran is not moving to construct an actual nuclear weapon, one of the U.S. officials said.

The prospect of a fresh military confrontation in the Middle East had alarmed MAGA advocates in and outside of Trump’s inner circle, many of whom rallied behind the president due to his anti-war message.

“A direct strike on Iran right now would disastrously split the Trump coalition,” warned MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec on X. “Trump smartly ran against starting new wars, this is what the swing states voted for – the midterms are not far and Congress’ majority is already razor-thin. America First!”

But advocates of military intervention, including News Corp. chairman emeritus Rupert Murdoch and former Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, have tried in private phone calls with president to push Trump toward backing a strike on Iran, said people familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu has been deeply skeptical that the negotiations will halt the nuclear threat from Iran. He has also insisted that any new agreement with Iran eliminate its ballistic missile capabilities and support for regional proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen. That is something the U.S. also seeks, but so far the U.S.-Iran talks have focused only on eliminating its nuclear enrichment program. In exchange, Iran wants all sanctions against it lifted, but the administration has said only those related to the nuclear issue would be affected.

The fallout from the Israeli attack could pose profound dangers to U.S. military forces in the Middle East, including in Iraq, which neighbors Iran.

The State Department established a new Middle East task force Thursday designed to be instrumental in the event of a mass evacuation of American personnel from the Middle East, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The creation of the task force was an indication that the Trump administration anticipated a potential major military escalation in the region that could threaten Americans. The State Department has established similar task forces for seminal geopolitical events, including after the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, when thousands of U.S. government officials and civilians were airlifted out of the region.

Witkoff, the White House envoy, warned Republican senators last week that Iran could respond to an Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities with unprecedented force, said a congressional aide familiar with the matter, confirming a report in Axios.

The Witkoff warning came in the form of a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and others. Witkoff said that the U.S. is concerned that Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities could break through Israel’s missile defense systems, resulting in significant casualties and damage to Israeli infrastructure, the aide said.

Iran has said that, if attacked by Israel, it would retaliate against the United States. On Wednesday, amid increasing reports that Israel was preparing to strike, Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh said that “in case of any conflict, the U.S. must leave the region, because all its bases are within … our range and we will target all of them in the host countries regardless.”

Nasirzadeh expressed hope that the negotiations would succeed. “But if it does not come to an end and a conflict is imposed on us,” he said, “the casualties of the other party will definitely [be] much heavier than ours.”

Former U.S. military and intelligence officials have said that without military support from Washington, Israel could inflict significant, but limited, damage on Iran’s nuclear sites, which include the Fordow uranium enrichment plant buried deep underground. Israeli strikes might only set back Iran’s program for a period of months, or at most a year, the officials said.

In an attack last October, in retaliation for an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Israel, the Israeli air force is believed to have significantly degraded Iran’s air defenses and ballistic missile production sites. Israel and its supporters have argued that the strike has opened a finite window to attack Iran’s nuclear sites with less risk for Israeli pilots.