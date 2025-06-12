Ross Perot Jr. named board chair of US Chamber of Commerce

By Sasha Richie The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-born businessman Ross Perot Jr. will serve as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s new chair of its board of directors, the organization announced Thursday.

Elected to a two-year term that begins today, Perot succeeds Pediatrix CEO Mark Orban in the role. The Dallas-based billionaire previously served as vice chair, and has been an active member of the Chamber’s board since 2020.

“The U.S. Chamber is the leading voice fighting for free enterprise and American businesses of all sizes, and I’m honored to serve as board chair,” Perot said in a release.

“The free enterprise system is what allowed my family to create and live the American dream, and there’s no other organization standing up for economic freedom around the world like the Chamber,” he added.

The U.S. Chamber was founded in 1912, borne from several local chambers and President William Howard Taft’s desire for a unified authority to speak on business interests.

Now, the business association represents more than 3 million businesses, as well as state and local chambers nationwide.

It is also the largest lobbying group in the country. According to OpenSecrets, the organization has spent nearly $2 billion since 1998, more than double the next-largest group.

Perot will join forces with U.S. Chamber president and CEO Suzanne Clark as the organization continues to advocate for several strategic priorities, according to a statement. Those issues include tax reform, domestic energy production, trade agreements and permitting reform.

“Since joining the board, Ross Perot Jr. has become a trusted advisor, assuming numerous leadership roles to help drive the Chamber’s long-term strategic goals,” Clark said in the release.

“As chair, he will bring his global leadership, passion for free enterprise, and pioneering spirit to help the Chamber advance policies that unlock greater economic growth at home and abroad,” the statement continued.

The businessman is the son of the late Ross Perot Sr., billionaire founder of Electronic Data Systems and former presidential candidate.

A successful businessman in his own right, Perot is widely recognized throughout the region as being a mover and shaker who facilitates conversations between the business and political classes in a seamless way.

He began working with his father on real estate and eventually founded development company Hillwood in 1988.

Through his company, Perot has pioneered the public-private partnership, turning the Fort Worth Alliance Airport into the centerpiece of the sprawling AllianceTexas development. He is also chairman of the Perot Group, managing various Perot family interests.