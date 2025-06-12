This day in history: Water wars reached the Spokane River, and students’ summer vacation plans ran the gamut

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: At a recent public hearing, most Little Spokane River residents favored a new plan for managing water in the river.

One resident said he used to live in Los Angeles, and had seen “water taken away from people” by big industries or governments, if no management plan was in place. Others said they favored the idea of “a mean low flow we can live with.”

But others had a few reservations. One resident objected to the idea of a “stream patrolman,” who would roam the valley and enforce the plan provisions. Other residents said the proposed minimum flow was “arbitrarily set too low.”

Officials with the state Department of Ecology vowed to work with residents to get a plan people could agree with.

From 1925: Teachers at Lewis and Clark High School were asked where they planned to go on summer vacation, and Alaska and Glacier National Park were popular choices.

Other replies included “tour middle-west,” “go to Yellowstone National Park,” “tour Canada,” and “probably go to the Coast.”

Other teachers had education-related goals. Some were planning to go to summer school at various universities. Others planned to teach at Cheney Normal School (today’s Eastern Washington University).

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1931: Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

1942: Anne Frank gets her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam.

1963: American civil rights activist Medgar Evers is assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi.