Gov. Ferguson calls on protesters to remain peaceful ahead of widespread demonstrations

SEATTLE – With momentum building for big “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump this weekend, Gov. Bob Ferguson is urging people to remain peaceful.

“The main thing I want to say to people who engage in that constitutional right is obviously do that in a peaceful way,” Ferguson said Thursday. “Anything that is not peaceful, or anything that violates the law or is violent, only does one thing: it plays into Donald Trump’s hands. I want to be crystal-clear about that. That only plays into his hands. That’s what he wants to see. So, if folks engage in unlawful conduct, they’re going to be held accountable for their conduct.”

He spoke to Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown about the chaos of Wednesday’s ICE protests that erupted downtown and especially around a building where ICE agents work and plan operations.

“I was really calling just to hear what had happened, hear her perspective, and offer any support I could,” Ferguson told reporters during an event in Seattle on Thursday morning. “I’ll be staying in touch with her. I had a conversation with [Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell] yesterday. You know, again, just want to reinforce, many conversations are going on to make sure that, as governor, we’re offering any assistance we can.”

With “No Kings” protests planned across the country on Saturday in objection to Trump, Ferguson has canceled a planned trip out of state and will remain in Seattle this weekend to “monitor developments.” The governor did not indicate whether he plans to attend one of the events.

A protest on the Washington State Capitol campus is expected to draw 5,000 participants, according to an estimate from the Department of Enterprise Services, and large demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Seattle and Tacoma as well.

The protests come amidst continued anger over recent immigration enforcement actions, particularly in largely Democratic areas. Following demonstrations in Los Angeles last weekend, Trump activated the National Guard in California over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a move that sparked a lawsuit from the state.

On Thursday, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and 21 other states filed a brief in support of California’s challenge.

“The president is escalating events in Los Angeles not to prevent violence, but to stoke fear and division,” Brown said in a statement Wednesday night. “It’s a deliberate enticement to chaos. It’s unlawful, it’s undemocratic, and Washington state would act swiftly to protect our residents if the president did the same here.”

A federal judge agreed to block the Trump administration from deploying the California National Guard on Thursday. The government immediately filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

“Not surprisingly, a Federal court ruled today that Trump illegally federalized the National Guard in California without the approval of the Governor,” Ferguson said in a released statement. “Once again, our court system is keeping Trump’s authoritarian overreach in check. Washington will be prepared if Trump attempts a similar unconstitutional stunt in Washington state.”

Ferguson said he’s also had ongoing conversations with local law enforcement officials, the Washington National Guard and elected officials.

The governor said state officials began preparing while he was attorney general to review “what the president’s authority is and is not when it comes to federalizing the National Guard.”

“I’ve had multiple briefings on the legal issues over many months,” Ferguson said. “So this is not a new issue for me, but obviously as we come into the weekend and events are going on in Seattle and Spokane, obviously I’ve elevated the number of conversations I’m having with leadership across the state to make sure that we’re prepared as possible.”

The governor said he is concerned that federalizing the Washington National Guard would only escalate already-tense situations.

“What happened in California, when the president federalized the National Guard, was an escalation,” Ferguson said. “That’s the direct result of that decision. That unlawful decision, I might add. So of course, of course, that is the issue that is right in front of us right now.”

Ferguson plans to hold a news conference Friday to further discuss the preparations for this weekend’s protests.