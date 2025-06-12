Iran reels from Israeli strikes on nuclear sites and top officials

Smoke rises amid the first wave of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, early on Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel badly damaged one of Iran’s key nuclear sites and killed a startling array of top military and nuclear officials in the attacks that started on Friday morning. But when the sun rose after that devastating assault, it was also clear how much of Iran’s nuclear program remained, at least for now. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

By Farnaz Fassihi, Aaron Boxerman, Ronen Bergman, Adam Rasgon, Qasim Nauman and Isabel Kershner New York Times

Iran was reeling on Friday from waves of Israeli strikes that decimated its military chain of command and targeted a key nuclear facility, as President Donald Trump urged Iran to strike a deal curbing its nuclear program or risk “even more brutal” attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the assault as a last resort to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, which Israel views as an existential threat. The attacks, which the Israeli military said were continuing Friday afternoon, also killed several top Iranian officials and nuclear scientists and hit Iran’s long-range missile facilities and aerial defenses.

Trump, whose administration has been holding nuclear talks with Iranian officials, said on Friday that Iran “must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

For years, Israel has fought Iran’s proxy forces across the Middle East and more recently it has exchanged volleys of strikes with Iran. Yet Friday’s strikes were the first time it openly attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, which an Israeli military spokesperson said had suffered “significant damage.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel “should anticipate a harsh punishment.” Later Friday morning, the Israeli military announced that Iranian forces had fired about 100 drones at Israel, as Netanyahu vowed the fighting would last “as many days as it takes.” The Israeli military said it was using fighter jets and missile boats to intercept the Iranian attack, and by Friday afternoon it said it had successfully shot many of them down. There were no immediate indications of any significant damage in Israel caused by the drones.

Here’s what else to know:

— Top Iranians killed: Iran confirmed that Mohammad Bagheri, the commander in chief of the military and the second-highest commander after the supreme leader, was among those killed, as was Gen. Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the powerful Revolutionary Guard. Ali Shamkhani, a leading politician who was overseeing the nuclear talks with the United States, was also killed, officials said. Khamenei moved quickly to appoint some replacements, aiming to avoid the appearance of a leadership vacuum.

— What was hit: Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed that Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz had been hit but said that no radiation leak had been detected. There were no indications of attacks at the deep-underground uranium enrichment center at Fordo or the Isfahan nuclear fuel site, he said. Israel also attacked military bases and residences housing military commanders around Tehran, the capital of Iran, Iranian officials said.

— Intelligence coup: Israel’s assault was years in the making, the result of extensive intelligence gathering on Iran’s nuclear sites as well as on top military officials and scientists, according to three Israeli officials with knowledge of the operations.

— Iran’s proxies: Few analysts expect Iran’s network of armed proxies to respond meaningfully to the attack, illustrating how degraded the groups have become. Since the Hamas-led October 2023 attack on Israel, the Israeli security services have launched operations that have severely weakened Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Assad dictatorship in Syria, a key ally of Iran, collapsed in December.

— Countries on edge: Residents of Tehran reported hearing huge explosions, and Iranian state television broadcast images of smoke and fire billowing from buildings. Dozens were killed in Iran and more than 300 others injured, according to unofficial figures cited by the Fars News Agency. Israelis were instructed to stock up on essentials, and all gatherings have been banned as the country nervously anticipates retaliation.

— Oil prices rise: The strikes shook global markets, as oil prices surged and stocks tumbled on worries that the attacks could set off a broader Mideast conflict. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose 7%, its biggest daily gain this year, and the S&P 500 slipped nearly 1% in early trading.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.