On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito 500 (practice) FS1

9:30 a.m.: F1: Canadian Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

10 a.m.: INDY NXT at World Wide Technology Raceway (practice) FS1

Noon: IndyCar: Bommarito 500 (qualifying) FS1

1 p.m.: F1: Canadian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Chilango 150 KSKN

4 p.m.: ARCA: Berlin 200 FS1

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Murray State vs. UCLA ESPN

4 p.m.: Louisiana State at Arkansas ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Cincinnati at Detroit or Miami at Washington MLB

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota CBS

Noon: New York at Indiana ABC

Basketball, BIG3

1 p.m.: Triplets at Detroit CBS

Combat sports

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley ESPN

Football

1 p.m.: CFL: Calgary at Toronto CBS Sports

4 p.m.: CFL: Saskatchewan at Hamilton CBS Sports

5 p.m.: UFL Championship: D.C. at Michigan ABC

Golf

7 a.m.: U.S. Open (third round) USA

9 a.m.: U.S. Open (third round) NBC

Noon: LPGA Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup

5 p.m.: Florida at Edmonton TNT / TRUTV

Lacrosse, PLL

10 a.m.: New York at Maryland ABC

Soccer, men’s club

1:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis Fox 28

5 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al Ahly at Inter Miami TBS

7 p.m.: USL1: Forward Madison at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, men’s international

7:15 p.m.: Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic FS1

Soccer, women’s club

2 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle at Chicago Ion

4:30 p.m.: NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City Ion

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Angel City Ion

Track and field

6 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Volleyball, Nations League

9:30 a.m.: Slovenia at United States CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change