On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito 500 (practice) FS1
9:30 a.m.: F1: Canadian Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2
10 a.m.: INDY NXT at World Wide Technology Raceway (practice) FS1
Noon: IndyCar: Bommarito 500 (qualifying) FS1
1 p.m.: F1: Canadian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Chilango 150 KSKN
4 p.m.: ARCA: Berlin 200 FS1
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Murray State vs. UCLA ESPN
4 p.m.: Louisiana State at Arkansas ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Cincinnati at Detroit or Miami at Washington MLB
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota CBS
Noon: New York at Indiana ABC
Basketball, BIG3
1 p.m.: Triplets at Detroit CBS
Combat sports
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley ESPN
Football
1 p.m.: CFL: Calgary at Toronto CBS Sports
4 p.m.: CFL: Saskatchewan at Hamilton CBS Sports
5 p.m.: UFL Championship: D.C. at Michigan ABC
Golf
7 a.m.: U.S. Open (third round) USA
9 a.m.: U.S. Open (third round) NBC
Noon: LPGA Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup
5 p.m.: Florida at Edmonton TNT / TRUTV
Lacrosse, PLL
10 a.m.: New York at Maryland ABC
Soccer, men’s club
1:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis Fox 28
5 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al Ahly at Inter Miami TBS
7 p.m.: USL1: Forward Madison at Spokane ESPN+
Soccer, men’s international
7:15 p.m.: Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic FS1
Soccer, women’s club
2 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle at Chicago Ion
4:30 p.m.: NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City Ion
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Angel City Ion
Track and field
6 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Volleyball, Nations League
9:30 a.m.: Slovenia at United States CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change