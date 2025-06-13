This day in history: Hungry hungry ducks, fed on the taxpayer’s dime, were making headlines

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two surprising details emerged from a meeting of Spokane’s Park Board.

First, it appeared that “ducks are probably flying back and forth between (Manito Park and Riverfront Park) so they can get fed twice a day.”

That’s because the Park Department was feeding ducks not only at Manito, but also at the new Riverfront Park.

This revelation “prompted the issue of cost to be raised” at the meeting. One board member wanted to know how much money it was costing to offer this kind of catering service to waterfowl.

Second, the “merry-go-round at Riverfront Park” (aka, the Looff Carrousel) was turning out to be nearly as popular with adults as it was with kids.

About 50,000 people rode the newly restored carousel in May – and 43% were adults. Some were accompanying children, of course, but others were probably indulging in nostalgia from their childhoods, when the carousel was a main attraction at the old Natatorium Park.

From 1925: Spokane’s National Guard aviation squadron kicked off its 15-day training camp – and selected a young boy, Dick Deardorff, as its official mascot.

A photo showed the boy sitting and grinning at the feet of the squadron officers, Major Jack Fancher, Major George Crabtree and Captain Lawrence Albert, at the Parkwater field.

Deardorff’s “standing request” was that “he be allowed to enlist in the flying squadron,” presumably when he comes of age.