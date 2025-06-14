Kitchens and baths: White on white

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes time to renovate, kitchens and bathrooms still top the list. That’s mostly because renovated bathrooms and kitchens are a key selling feature for potential buyers.

But renovations can be costly. For the best results, they should be executed after careful planning and research on cabinetry, tile/stone and fixtures.

While cabinetry in different colors in materials such as wood and lacquer remains popular, white is still the dominant choice, so much so that a popular trend involves “white on white,” in which multiple elements in a bathroom or kitchen incorporate the color white.

When looking to renovate with white, here are some do’s and don’ts.

Do

Do choose white for dominate selections such as cabinetry.

Do highlight or accentuate cabinetry with an attractive decorative handle or pull.

Do look for ways to highlight the cabinetry with elements such as stone or tile.

Do blend white in various ways in a kitchen or bathrooms, such as mirrors, fixtures or paint colors.

Do use elements that can create a sense of contrast when paired with white.

Don’t

Don’t ignore elements such as a tile grout color. It can play a significant role in the tile’s appearance.

Don’t choose a high gloss cabinet selection if you are looking to avoid fingerprints.

Don’t mix warm white with cool white, as the contrast may make the warm white appear cloudy or murky.

Don’t mix too many shades of white in the same space.

Don’t be afraid to mix different materials in the same kitchen or bathroom.