Timeless, elegant grass cloth mows down the competition

Neutralâ€“colored grass cloth ads both elegance and texture in this master bedroom. (Handout/TNS) (Handout)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Wallpaper is still the rave. And when it comes to those who want to also incorporate texture and color, grass cloth is more popular than ever.

What is the appeal? Grass cloth is often considered an elegant, timeless and neutral choice that can be used in both traditional and modern interiors.

When looking to incorporate grass cloth in your home, here are some top tips:

• Select grass cloth that has a tight weave to avoid potential sections “lifting” down the road.

• Choose a grass cloth that can easily be “railroaded” or matched for a cohesive pattern.

• Be sure to have grass cloth installed by a professional skilled in hanging wallpaper who, if possible, has knowledge of hanging grass cloth.

• If concerned about handprints or potential damage, opt for a vinyl “grass cloth inspired” wall covering.

• Install grass cloth throughout a room, this type of wall covering tends to not work well as an accent wall.