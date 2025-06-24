‘Cobra Kai’ actor Martin Kove allegedly bit co-star at WA convention

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

“Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove allegedly bit and kissed his co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim, without her permission while appearing at a booth at the Washington State Summer Con at the Washington State Fair & Events Center in Puyallup on Sunday.

Hannah-Kim had “noticeable” teeth marks in her left arm where Kove bit her, a Puyallup Police Department officer said in the police report. Her skin had begun to turn blue and bruise. She said Kove nearly drew blood from the bite.

Hannah-Kim told the officer she did not want to pursue charges but wanted to file a report in case the incident “continues.”

Hannah-Kim acted alongside Kove, playing a formidable sensei for the last two seasons in “Cobra Kai” — a sequel to the popular 1980s “Karate Kid” film series. Kove played John Kreese, the head instructor of the karate school, in the original film series and reprised the role in “Cobra Kai.” Hannah-Kim played another sensei named Kim Da-Eun.

On the actors’ last day of Summer Con, Hannah-Kim, who had been talking on the phone, pulled aside a Puyallup police officer on patrol at the event just after Kove bit her, according to a police report.

Hannah-Kim told the officer her co-star tapped her on the shoulder to say hello while they were at a booth, then bit her hard on the arm before kissing the spot where he bit her, the officer reported.

The actor and her husband confronted Kove, who “exploded on them,” saying he did nothing wrong, Hannah-Kim told the officer. They walked the officer over to Kove and his son, who works as his father’s agent, out of public view to speak with him.

Kove admitted to biting Hannah-Kim’s arm but said he did it to be funny and that the pair play-fought on the “Cobra Kai” set all the time, the officer wrote. The officer told Kove that what he did was illegal and that he could be booked into jail for assault or issued a citation. Kove said he apologized to Hannah-Kim.

Neither Kove nor Hannah-Kim could be reached immediately for comment.

“Cobra Kai” aired the final part of its sixth and final season in February.