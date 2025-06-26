‘Family Guy,’ ‘Seinfeld’ actor Patrick Warburton stops at Spokane Comedy Club as he dips his toes into the world of stand-up comedy

From staff reports

Patrick Warbuton has an indistinguishable voice.

The 60-year-old has been in the entertainment industry for sometime now, appearing as Puddy in NBC’s “Seinfeld,” Jeff Bingham in “Rules of Engagement” and Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events” in which he starred as narrator Lemony Snicket.

Many, no doubt would recognize his low, rolling monotone voice from his long-standing role as the wheelchair-bound police officer Joe Swanson in the adult comedy TV series “Family Guy” and as Kronk, the aloof henchman turned good who can talk to squirrels, in Disney’s 2000’s animated feature “Emperor’s New Groove.”

Warburton, however, isn’t one known for stand-up comedy. A first for his career, he is bringing his “Still Catholic” routine to the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend. He told online entertainment publication the Wrap last month that, in his show, not to expect voices or for him to talk about his career, save for “a couple of industry anecdotal stories.”

The name “Still Catholic” is tied to Warburton’s roots. His father, as he told Wrap, “was in a monastery for three months, almost became a monk” and his mother is a devout Catholic: “all God, all religion, all the time,” he said.

Warburton will be at the Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. His 7 p.m. shows are sold out on both days, but tickets are available for the 9:45 p.m. event. General admission is $30.