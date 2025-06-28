Seattle Kraken add five more prospects on Day 2 of NHL draft

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – There was no need for Kraken GM Jason Botterill to get so defensive.

Fine, there was some need. The Seattle system is well stocked with centers and wingers but after Ryker Evans made the jump to the NHL, the list of promising defensemen was short.

After they used their first-round pick to take a forward – center Jake O’Brien – for the fifth straight year on Friday night, the Kraken ran off four straight defenseman selections, starting with one who was a widely projected first-rounder.

“We’ve talked a lot about taking the best available,” Botterill said. “In years past, we haven’t forced it and we’ve drafted more forwards. This year we didn’t force it and we drafted more defense.”

Here’s the Kraken haul from the second and final day of the 2025 draft.

Round 2, pick No. 36: Blake Fiddler

Position: Defense

Shoots: R

Birthplace: Nashville

Last team: Edmonton Oil Kings (Western Hockey League)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

What to know: Fiddler, who turns 18 on July 9, is the son of 14-year NHL veteran Vernon Fiddler. Vernon spent his early pro career in the Nashville Predators’ system and Blake was born in Nashville, but spent some formative years playing for Dallas Stars Elite. His father is Canadian so Blake has dual citizenship.

Many insiders had Blake going in the first round. The Kraken swapped picks with the Philadelphia Flyers and moved up two spots to take him.

Scouting report: “Big, long, rangy, two-way defenseman, skates really well, especially for my size. I think that I use my legs all over the ice. I defend good gaps. I can play heavy minutes, shut down top teams’ top lines, and I have skills that I’m able to use offensively.” — Fiddler himself

Round 3, pick No. 68: Will Reynolds

Position: Defense

Shoots: L

Birthplace: Nasonworth, New Brunswick

Last team: Acadie-Bathurst Titan (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188

What to know: The blueliner, who doesn’t turn 18 until Aug. 11, made a late charge up teams’ lists after a strong second half to his first full season in the “Q.”

Scouting report: “Reynolds is a straightforward shutdown defenseman who hits hard, blocks shots, and defends the house. He already boasts a few professional-level defensive abilities. … In the defensive zone, his game is centered around his physical play. He battles with opponents, defends the net, and neutralizes them on the wall.” — EliteProspects

Round 5, pick No. 134: Maxim Agafonov

Position: Defense

Shoots: R

Birthplace: Moscow

Last team: Tolpar Ufa (Russian Junior Hockey League)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 198

What to know: The second Russian player the Kraken have drafted after goaltender Semyon Vyazovoy in their very first draft in 2021. Botterill said they hope to get Agafonov to Seattle for development camp. He’s expected to play in Russia for another year at least, but they trust they’ll be able to get him to America “in a couple years.”

Agafonov put up six goals and 14 goals in 35 games with Tolpar Ufa. His offensive capabilities are described as raw but he’s solid in his own end.

Scouting report: “A 6-foot-2, right-shot, physically mature defenseman who can be relied upon to transport the puck up the ice and fill any role capably. …When retrieving pucks, Agafonov is capable of manipulating forecheckers, using the net to create some separation from them, and even launching the puck under sticks to teammates in space.” — Elite Prospects

Round 7, pick No. 105: Karl Annborn

Position: Defense

Shoots: R

Birthplace: Orebro, Sweden

Last team: HV71 J20

Height: 6-1

Weight: 192

What to know: Seattle flipped its 198th pick for two lower picks, courtesy of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Annborn played five games last season with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League, which is where Danish forward and 2023 second rounder Oscar Fisker Mølgaard, a fellow Kraken prospect, made a name for himself.

Scouting report: “Plays a defense-first style. Manages gaps well. Always has an escape. Makes good first pass. Mobile.” — Felix Robbins, McKeen’s Hockey

Round 7, pick No. 218: Loke Krantz

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: R

Birthplace: Enköping, Sweden

Last team: Linköping HC J20

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

What to know: Seattle’s second seventh-round Swede recorded 17 points through 44 regular-season games last season. He represented his country in international junior play the prior two seasons.

Scouting report: None to speak of. Krantz can surprise us all.