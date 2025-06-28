Thai protesters vent their exasperation with the prime minister

Kittiphum Sringammuang, Muktita Suhartono and Sui-Lee Wee New York Times

BANGKOK - Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday to call for the resignation of Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose leaked phone conversation with Cambodia’s de facto leader has stirred growing anger.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 6,000 demonstrators had gathered at the Victory Monument, a war memorial, according to police. The protests, which persisted through a heavy downpour, were largely peaceful, but they add to the pressure on Paetongtarn after the call, which captured her appearing to disparage her own country’s powerful military and taking a deferential tone.

The protests are being closely watched in a country where public demonstrations have precipitated the downfalls of previous governments. The turmoil has also stoked fears that the military could intervene. Though coups have been a regular feature of Thailand’s modern history, analysts say they do not think one is likely now.

Thailand in the past week has been gripped by the revelations of the June 15 call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, who was Cambodia’s prime minister for decades and remains head of the country’s People’s Party. In the audio, Paetongtarn, 38, called Hun Sen, 72, “uncle” and told him that she would “arrange” anything that he wants.

“This prime minister is selling out the nation,” said Patcharee Twitchsri, 66, a former insurance agent. “She is doing everything for her personal gain. Also, she has no experience.”

Paetongtarn, who has condemned the leak, said she was merely using a negotiation tactic to address a simmering border dispute. On Saturday, visiting Chiang Rai to monitor flood conditions, she told reporters that it was the protesters’ right to call for her resignation, and said that she was open to discussing matters peacefully. “I don’t intend to retaliate,” she said.

Saturday’s demonstrations had a nationalistic flavor, with many protesters carrying Thai flags or wearing T-shirts bearing a Thai map and a line from the national anthem: “The Thai love peace, but don’t fear war.”

They were organized by a group called Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defense of Thai Sovereignty.

