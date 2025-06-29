Field Reports: Fire restrictions ordered for WDFW properties, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

From staff reports

Hot temperatures and dried-out vegetation has Eastern Washington land managers worried about fire danger already.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is prohibiting campfires and target shooting on its properties in Eastern Washington starting Tuesday.

Kevin Connally, WDFW’s lands division manager, said in a statement that forecasts show increased wildfire risk and that the restrictions will “help protect local communities, as well as critical wildlife habitat.”

The banned activities include all fires, including those in provided fire rings. Gas-powered camp stoves are allowed. Target shooting will be limited to WDFW’s two shooting ranges – one in the Methow Valley and one at Asotin Creek.

Smoking, chainsaws and driving off of developed roads will also be prohibited. Fireworks are always prohibited.

The National Park Service announced full fire restrictions will take effect at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area on Thursday.

The restrictions will prohibit all open flames, including all fires in the recreation area’s fire rings and barbecues. Gas-powered camp stoves will be allowed.

Idaho’s spearfishing seasons start Tuesday

Anglers who prefer to shoot fish with spears are going to have new opportunities in North Idaho this week.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission signed off on allowing spearfishing for certain game fish species starting Tuesday.

Rules will be different in certain parts of the state. In the Panhandle Region, anglers will be allowed to spear walleye throughout the region.

Spearing for lake trout and northern pike will be allowed in certain waters. Pike and lake trout will be fair game in Lake Pend Oreille and its tributaries. In the Priest drainage, lake trout can be speared only in Upper Priest Lake.

No bag limits are set for any of those species.